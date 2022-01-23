House fire in Ithaca-area serves as reminder to clean chimneys

Firefighters in Dryden say they were called to assist the Varna Fire Department with a structure fire on Saturday.

According to the Dryden Fire Department, the house fire started in the chimney.

“We can’t emphasize enough the importance of regular inspection and cleaning of chimneys,” the department wrote in a message on Facebook.

This is especially true during the cold months when they are frequently used.

Check out photos from the call below.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).