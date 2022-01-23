This Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Roman Details

The Jordan 6 Rings ‘Playoffs’ is inspired by the classic Air Jordan 13 ‘Playoffs’ and will land at retailers in 2022. As you can see, this Jordan 6 Rings features the same colors and blocking as the Air Jordan 13. Utilizing Black on the base while constructed with mesh on the upper and leather on the overlays. Both Yellow and Red accents land on the tongue, heel, insole branding, and outlining the outsole. Lastly, White fills in the midsole pods and most of the outsole to finish the look.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO