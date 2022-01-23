ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Batman' Offers a More Extensive Look at Its Funeral Scene

Cover picture for the articleWith The Batman inching ever closer, Warner Bros. and DC Comics have been releasing a whole myriad of trailers for the upcoming reboot of the Dark Knight, but now a fan has discovered the first full clip from the upcoming film revolving...

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
mxdwn.com

“He Wanted to Kill Me”: Nicolas Cage Recounts Bad Experience with a Horse Filming His Next Movie

The revaluation of Nicolas Cage, beyond the internet memes, is a reality, and it wouldn’t have been possible without titles like Mandy, Color Out of Space or, more recently, Pig. In this film by Michael Sarnoski, Cage plays a poor man in search for his pig, and upon release it has achieved unanimous critical acclaim. Some talk awards, some say it is the best moment of his career, and although Pig came out last July 16, we can delight ourselves with its protagonist’s promotional tour, which has led him to participate in the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter.
IndieWire

Gal Gadot Says Controversial ‘Cleopatra’ Will Be ‘What the World Needs to Hear Now’

The upcoming epic “Cleopatra” is moving ahead with star Gal Gadot, despite being dogged by controversy and a recent shift in the director’s chair, as “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” filmmaker Kari Skogland is now taking over for “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins. Back when the movie was first announced in December 2020, it stirred up controversy due to the fact that Gadot is an Israeli actress playing an Egyptian queen of mixed race. But without revealing too much, Gadot told InStyle Magazine (via Variety) what to expect about the movie, which she says will tell “the story the...
digitalspy.com

Benedict Cumberbatch's Netflix movie sets a new record

Benedict Cumberbatch's Netflix movie The Power of the Dog has set a new record for the streaming service, as the psychological drama has become the Netflix movie with the most Best Picture award wins. The Power of the Dog picked up the Best Picture award at the North Dakota Film...
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
Variety

‘The Batman’ Director Explains Robert Pattinson’s Emo-Eyeliner: ‘You Can’t Not Wear That’

When the first trailer for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” debuted in August 2020, it left comic book fans buzzing over the look of Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne. The character takes off his Batman mask to reveal he’s sporting some serious emo-eyeliner. It’s taken well over a year, but Reeves finally weighed in on the makeup choice during a recent interview with Esquire magazine. “You can’t wear a cowl and not wear that,” Reeves said. “All of the Batmen wear that. I just loved the idea of taking off [the mask] and under that there’s the sweating and the dripping and the...
In Style

The Twilight Team Cast Robert Pattinson From Another Major Movie Franchise

Everyone seems to be feeling nostalgic for the vampires, werewolves, and star-crossed love. Kristen Stewart has been reflecting on her role in Twilight recently and members of the movie's production team are speaking about how they cast the role of Edward Cullen from the boys that auditioned for the Harry Potter films. Of course, the role went to Robert Pattinson thanks to his unique look and combination of brooding and ... Lord Byron?
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe To Portray Grammy Winner In Roku Biopic From Funny Or Die & Tango

Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City, Harry Potter franchise) has been tapped to play musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a Roku Original biopic from Funny or Die and Tango that will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel. Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the feature, with the latter Funny or Die alum set to direct, after helming a short film of the same name for the production company back in 2010. Production will kick off in Los Angeles early next month. Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy...
Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
The Independent

Netflix’s 20 biggest critical flops, from Emily in Paris to Rebecca

For those who have a masochistic streak, there are few things more fulfilling than hate-watching awful films and TV shows. And there are plenty of them: Ben Wheatley’s lavish yet weirdly empty adaptation of Rebecca appalled critics and fans alike last year.When Emily in Paris hit screens, it inspired a deep hatred in critics who condemned it for “caricaturing” French people as “vile snobs”.But fans still inhaled both of these abominations within hours of them arriving online.Rebecca and Emily in Paris were both brought into the world by Netflix, so it only seemed fitting that we collate a list...
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.It turns out there are actually thousands of codes that...
CinemaBlend

Ana De Armas Fans File Lawsuit Over Actress’ Cut Yesterday Role

If you’ve ever found yourself watching a movie, only to realize it wasn’t what you thought it to be, you’re not alone. Trailers are an essential piece to most films’ advertising but, sometimes, (do to the fluid nature of filmmaking) they don't always accurately set expectations. That can lead to disappointment, frustration, and – in the case of two Ana De Armas fans who watched Yesterday thinking she would be in it – a class action lawsuit.
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Declares He Is Officially ‘Goth’ After Prepping to Play Dracula

After admittedly being “marginalized by the studio system” following a “few flops,” Nicolas Cage is ready for his second (third? fourth?) act. The iconic star — don’t call Cage an “actor” — has been preparing to play an equally influential figure: Dracula. Cage stars in Chris McKay’s “Renfield,” about the vampire’s servant and henchman in an insane asylum. And yes, it’s a horror-comedy co-starring Nicholas Hoult, Awkwafina, Adrian Martinez, and Ben Schwartz. “Rick and Morty” screenwriter Ryan Ridley penned the script, reportedly set in the present day. “A word I don’t like anymore, ‘acting,'” Cage told the Los Angeles Times. “I sound...
Popculture

Major Tom Selleck Western Hits HBO Max

There are more ways to see Tom Selleck and his mustache than just waiting to turn on CBS at 10 p.m. ET on Fridays. Some of the Blue Bloods star's other movies and shows are available on streaming platforms. At the start of this year, one of his best-known Westerns, Quigley Down Under, became available on HBO Max.
The Independent

The Batman: Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne inspired by Kurt Cobain, says director

Filmmaker Matt Reeves has cited late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain as an inspiration for Robert Pattinson’s character in The Batman.The director, who also wrote the film’s script and serves as a producer, mentioned Cobain’s struggles with addiction as a particular source of inspiration.In the film, Pattinson plays Bruce Wayne, the orphaned billionaire who fights crime as Batman.Speaking to Esquire, Reeves described the influence that Nirvana had on the film’s development, claiming that the track “Something in the Way” from Nevermind was instrumental in the early stages of development.According to Reeves, the song, which featured in the first trailer for...
