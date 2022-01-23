These Are the Most Technologically Advanced Pickup Trucks of 2022

This story originally featured on Car Bibles. Motorhomes and towable trailers don’t have a reputation of having the most technologically advanced powertrains or being the most Earth-friendly. No matter if it’s a fifth wheel, towable trailer, or a big class B converted bus, you’ll probably be saddled with a neutral-colored drab box with some beige swirls on the back and sides, not really the harbinger of a new electronic, green motoring era. As companies continue to focus on eco-conscious efficiency in all aspects of travel, a company called Thor Industries is trying to remedy this issue. Thor, the parent company of Airstream, just showed two promising concept vehicles aimed directly at reducing emissions and making trailer life easier. One is a completely electrified recreational vehicle (RV), and the other is an electrified RV trailer.
Comments / 1