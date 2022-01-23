ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

These Are the Most Technologically Advanced Pickup Trucks of 2022

By Henry Cesari
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Toyota tosses all V8s in favor of a powerful and efficient turbocharged Tundra V6. The new GMC Sierra can not only drive without your help, it can trailer too. The Rivian R1T is an electric pickup truck that has Tesla playing catch-up In a bygone era, the pickup truck...

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 1

Related
Motor1.com

1953 Chevrolet Custom Truck Is Not Easy On The Eyes

We’ve seen plenty of custom trucks and cars, virtually from all around the world, and we thought we were prepared for everything. It turns out there are special secret builds that we weren’t aware of and that make us wish we hadn’t found them. One such weird creation is this custom Chevrolet truck, based on a 1953 model.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Model-Year Full-Size Pickup Trucks With V-8 Engines

In 2022, the automotive industry's search for horsepower bent toward highly efficient, smaller-displacement engines with lower cylinder counts and electric (or electrified) options instead of the burly V-8s of old. Thankfully, these beasts of burden haven't been fully forgotten, and you can still get a great V-8 engine with decent fuel economy and loads of torque, particularly from nearly all pickup manufacturers. (We're lookin' at you, Toyota.) Let's take a look at all the V-8 truck engines available, ranging in displacement from 5.0 liters to 7.3 liters, for the 2022 model year.
CARS
My Clallam County

Electric pickup trucks are coming, but the road ahead could be rocky

(NEW YORK) – With all the splashy commercials, prestigious awards, and glitzy launch parties, you could be forgiven for thinking the electric car craze is actually an electric truck craze. The R1T, an electric pickup from a startup called Rivian, claimed top honors at Motor Trend’s annual Truck of...
CARS
fordauthority.com

2020 Ford Ranger Among Most Reliable Used Pickup Trucks

Ford vehicles have been a bit of a mixed bag lately, at least as it relates to the most recent iteration of the Consumer Reports‘ annual auto reliability survey. As previously reported by Ford Authority, the brand ranked below average as a whole, but there were some bright spots, with the Ford Ranger being one of them. As a result of that survey, the organization revised its list of the most reliable used pickup trucks, and the 2020 Ford Ranger was among the publication’s picks for that hallowed group.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
MotorTrend Magazine

GM Spending Billions to Make More Electric Pickup Trucks

General Motors today confirmed it is investing $7 billion in new and updated Michigan plants to build electric trucks, including the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV fullsize electric pickup as well as the electric GMC Sierra fullsize truck, starting in 2024. The electric trucks will be made at GM's Orion assembly plant (which will get a $4 billion retooling and expansion) and Factory Zero in Detroit-Hamtramck. Orion will be the second plant to make electric pickups in Michigan, augmenting production of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV fullsize pickup truck at Factory Zero.
MICHIGAN STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lasting Cars on the Road

Cars are intended to be a long-term purchase. Whether they are used mostly for commuting to and from work, driving the kids to school and other activities, running errands or all of the above, most car owners keep them for years. While some models break down much faster than average, others are longer lasting than […]
BUYING CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Electric Car With The Longest Range

Electric cars were a novelty a decade ago. Tesla was founded in 2003 but did not have meaningful sales until its Model S sedan was released in 2012. In the fourth quarter of last year, it delivered 308,000 vehicles. Today, Tesla is the most valuable company in the world, with a market capitalization of $948 […]
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Electric Truck#Gmc Sierra#The Toyota Tundra#Denali#American#Super Cruise
CarBuzz.com

Rolls-Royce Dually Is The Poshest Pickup In Town

With the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, we can see that the premium British marque is not afraid to dip its toes into the high-riding segments but we doubt they'd ever set foot in the truck market. A company specialist in Florida, however, has put together a rather special creation that merges one of the brand's classics with the fundamentals of an American work truck. Bear in mind, it is not as refined as what you would expect a factory-approved bespoke build to be.
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ford stopping orders for Maverick pickup truck

Ford Motor Company announced it will stop taking orders for its new 2022 Maverick pickup truck until summer, saying they simply can’t keep up with the demand. The company will stop taking new orders after Jan. 27 to focus on existing orders, and will then resume taking orders for the 2023 Maverick in the summer, Reuters reported. While Ford will not be accepting new orders, customers may be able to still purchase a Maverick at a local dealer.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

Bollinger Pickup Truck And SUV Production Postponed To Focus On Commercial Business

Michigan-based electric vehicle startup Bollinger has announced it will postpone the development and production of its consumer-facing vehicles in order to focus on its fledgling commercial vehicles business. In a statement released this week, Bollinger CEO Robert Bollinger said the company has decided to postpone consumer-truck production and delivery indefinitely...
MICHIGAN STATE
Popular Science

Electric self-towing Airstreams are coming—and car geeks are stoked

This story originally featured on Car Bibles. Motorhomes and towable trailers don’t have a reputation of having the most technologically advanced powertrains or being the most Earth-friendly. No matter if it’s a fifth wheel, towable trailer, or a big class B converted bus, you’ll probably be saddled with a neutral-colored drab box with some beige swirls on the back and sides, not really the harbinger of a new electronic, green motoring era. As companies continue to focus on eco-conscious efficiency in all aspects of travel, a company called Thor Industries is trying to remedy this issue. Thor, the parent company of Airstream, just showed two promising concept vehicles aimed directly at reducing emissions and making trailer life easier. One is a completely electrified recreational vehicle (RV), and the other is an electrified RV trailer.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
torquenews.com

All New Toyota Tundra: Not Up To Standard

The all new Toyota Tundra was really hyped up just before the release, and for good reason. The new Tundra though is not living up to the legendary name and it is upsetting enthusiasts. The Toyota Tundra has legendary background history. I own a first-generation Toyota Tundra (2006), and I...
CARS
Autoweek.com

9 Truck Cab Storage Solutions for Every Pickup

If you drive a pickup truck, you know all too well how tough it is to keep your valuables secure. Leaving stuff in the bed is like putting out a welcome mat to thieves, and stowing tools and equipment inside the cab can destroy your interior. Is there a solution? You bet. To help, we've put together this list of in-cab truck storage solutions.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Highest Rated Car In America

The reviews and ratings of cars have become an industry. Top research firms in the field include J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and The American Customer Satisfaction Index. A number of media companies are also in this field. US News, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend get a significant portion of their revenue from their car […]
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Custom 1961 ‘Double Bubble’ Makes Appearance On Auction Block

This iconic classic restomod has made its presence abundantly clear at cars shows, online, and now the auction house floor. Custom classic Chevy vehicles are some of the coolest cars ever to hit America's open roads as they combine the classic styling that vintage American cars are known for with a ton of modern performance and comfort. Of course, older vehicles from the land of the free are already iconic in their original form, but something special happens when you step into the mind of a dedicated builder. This is one of the most detailed and thoughtfully crafted builds that we have ever seen, and it serves as a tribute to the Impalas, Chevelles, and Camaros that we all know and love. So why is this particular car such an impressive example of a modern resto-mod?
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

66K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy