After two year hiatus, Shikellamy hosts Susquehanna Valley Band

SUNBURY — Energy and excitement was flowing through the cafeteria when band students sat down for dinner before the 61st annual band festival at Shikellamy high school.

“They’re excited,” said Scott Carey, band director at Shikellamy Middle and High School.

“Last year was rough for everybody,” Carey said, who serves as Susquehanna Valley band treasurer.

Shikellamy hosted the Susquehanna Valley Band for a concert at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium, where students spent most of the afternoon rehearsing.

The festival was comprised of the best musicians in grades 7-12 from Lewisburg, Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Milton, Warrior Run and Shikellamy school districts, according to Carey.

The festival was the first in two years due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Blake Davy, a third-year in band student, plays alto sax. The eighth grader said he was excited for their debut.

“Yes, because we’ve been quarantined,” Davy said. “We get to finally play inside.”

Riya Johal and McKenna Mowry both play flute

Mowry, a senior, said she has been involved with band since fifth grade.

“It’s really nice to be able to be back and see everyone again,” Mowry said.

Mowry took note of how different things are now that students are performing together again.

“It’s weird to see kids I haven’t seen in two years because we’ve been digital,” said Mowry.

Both students were enthusiastic for their impending show and agreed it was nice to “not be digital,” added Johal.