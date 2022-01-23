ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If you work in New Jersey, listen up: If you’re sick, don’t work

By Mike Brant
New Jersey 101.5
 5 days ago
First off, I hope you're feeling well as you read this. As we all know, health has become a top priority for many of us over the past two years. As many companies had to figure out how to go virtual with their businesses, many of us had to figure out...

Guest 1!
5d ago

I had a boss who got angry if you took off when sick, he came into work with the flu and gave it to the rest of us! he asked a woman who was having chemo why couldn't she do it at night after work or on the weekends! glad I am no longer there!

Jezebeth Cruz
5d ago

unfortunately we don't have that luxury. if we call out because we are feeling sick our employers don't care we will get fired.

arubamom4
5d ago

🤣 90% of people cannot afford to stay home…

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
