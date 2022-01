There's a video clip making the rounds that could easily be rebranded as a 12-second crash course from Joel Embiid University. It opens with Embiid standing behind the three-point line on the right wing and Tyrese Maxey biding his time with the ball near half court. As the shot clock dips below 10 seconds, Embiid glances to his right and sees Furkan Korkmaz in the near-side corner. Suddenly, Embiid snaps to attention and begins waving his arm toward the far left corner, where rookie guard Charlie Brown Jr. is stationed. Seeing the big man's gesticulations, Brown and Korkmaz both leave their respective corners, passing each other on the baseline before settling into the other's old home.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO