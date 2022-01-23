ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malaysia former PM Mahathir still in hospital, says his daughter

By Reuters
 5 days ago
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, 96, is still being treated in hospital and his family has communicated with him, his daughter said on Sunday.

Marina Mahathir said in a statement the family thanked people for their prayers and hoped people would ignore rumours spread about him by uninformed sources.

She said on Saturday evening that Mahathir was in stable condition, and responding well to a treatment following a medical procedure on Jan. 8. read more

This is the second time the former premier, who has a history of heart issues, has been admitted to the National Heart Institute this month.

Reporting by Liz Lee Editing by Gareth Jones and Frances Kerry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

