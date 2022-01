PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A major nor’easter will brew on Friday and make its way up the northeast coast Saturday. What is a bomb cyclone? This storm is going to be a big one, no matter how you slice it. It’s expected to “bomb out,” which is a term we use to describe the process of bombogenesis, or rapid intensification. The generally accepted definition of bombogenesis is a storm that drops at least 24 millibars of pressure in 24 hours. Remember, lowering pressure equals strengthening storm. Current modeling of this system shows the pressure dropping from around 996mb at 1 o’clock Saturday morning to 964mb...

