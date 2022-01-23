Estate Planning: Planning for a SINK

I must be the biggest sucker in America. I was taught to save my money ever since first grade when those of us with the means deposited 50 cents per month in a savings account on which we received 5 1/2 percent interest. The interest rate never changed. So I’ve been a lifelong saver and haven’t owed anybody any money since we paid off our house 30 years ago. We have one credit card and pay it off in full every month. I’ve never been unemployed, and I’m still working at 70. My wife started as a cashier in a grocery store when she was 16 and spent 30 years in that capacity. She can outwork an entire county road crew. We’ve never owned more than two vehicles at a time, had no car payments, and drove our rigs until the wheels fell off. So we thought we had enough money saved in case we both require long-term care in our golden years, but currently, we are being paid three-tenths of one percent on CD’s, which is well below the fake inflation rate. Now our hard-earned wealth is being devalued by the same government who encouraged us to save it.

BUSINESS ・ 17 MINUTES AGO