Estate Planning: Planning for a SINK

By Christopher Yugo Times Columnist
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: I’m a single man. I’ve never been married and I don’t have any kids. How badly do I need to plan? What if I want to leave it all to my nieces and nephews?. A: You are what is affectionately known as a SINK (Single Income, No Kids). This is...

