Wilson College will host an exhibition of artwork by students from Hagerstown Community College (HCC) in Wilson’s Bogigian Gallery from Feb. 2 through Feb. 28. The show features drawings, paintings, sculptures and photographs by current visual arts students from HCC’s Department of Visual Arts. HCC and Wilson are partnering to provide opportunities for students seeking growth in their disciplines and an exhibition venue outside Hagerstown. The exhibition also provides a professional-like gallery experience for those students wishing to transfer to Wilson or other four-year institutions. Both colleges offer degrees in visual art, graphic design, and web design and collaborate to benefit students thinking about furthering their education and working toward a bachelor’s degree.

