Watch This Stirring Tribute to the KC Chiefs in a Corn Field

Much has been made this year about the Kansas City Chiefs offense, particularly the adjustments that the team has had to make. Though the offensive unit has years of continuity behind coaches Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy, as well as offensive centerpieces Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill, there have also been a handful of major obstacles as the Chiefs looked to rebound this year. Namely: the free agency loss of WR2 Sammy Watkins, as well as the much-ballyhooed overhaul of the entire offensive line, and of course, the league-wide recognition of the Mahomes Rules (protect the back end with two deep safeties, and whatever you do, absolutely do not blitz him or he will pick you apart).

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO