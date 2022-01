Pokémon Arceus won’t be out until later this week, but from the looks of it, players are already streaming gameplay and are emulating the game on PC. The highly-anticipated next installment in the Pokémon series is releasing globally for the Nintendo Switch this Friday, but some already appear to have gotten their hands on a copy of the game, the game’s data files already appear to be distributed online. On Reddit, social media, and YouTube, various players have posted their gameplay footage. Although it doesn’t seem that Arceus runs perfectly on the popular Yuzu and Ryujinx PC emulators just yet, fans of the series should be careful of spoilers in the coming days.

