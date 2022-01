Lolë announced it had appointed Nadine Garneau as vice president of sales. “We are thrilled to have Nadine join the Lolë team,” said Todd Steele, president and CEO, Lolë. “She has over 20 years of experience in sales from specialty stores to major accounts and clubs in several product categories. Her extensive knowledge and understanding of both the Canadian and U.S. markets made her an outstanding candidate for this position, as well as a great investment in the wholesale channel and our existing network of hundreds of dealers across North America. Our team is excited to have an individual of her caliber who can help bring Lolë’s business to the next level.”

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO