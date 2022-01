Excel has signed Mikyx from G2 Esports just two weeks into the Spring Split. It wasn't a move on people's LEC bingo card, but just two weeks into the LEC split, Excel has made a change. Having won two matches so far in the LEC, Excel has become the first roster to make a change. Mikyx has been free to move away from G2 all pre-season; though, G2 had allegedly been asking too high of a fee for sides to take the chance. Mikyx spend over 3 years with G2 Esports, picking up multiple LEC titles and an MSI title in the process. Pending Riot approval, Mikyx will link up with Excel this week, and they'll need him to make an instant impact if they want to improve.

