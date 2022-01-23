Why Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is a priority for Ohio lawmakers like U.S. Sen. Rob Portman

They object: The groups that successfully sued to get Ohio’s proposed state legislative redistricting maps thrown out have filed new legal objections to the set of maps Republicans approved last weekend. As Andrew Tobias writes, in filings with the Ohio Supreme Court, the groups take issue with the significant number of slightly-Democratic leaning toss-up districts that Republicans created in response to instructions from the court to create a more politically balanced map. The groups, including the League of Women Voters of Ohio and a Democratic redistricting group affiliated with former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, also say the maps, which favor Republicans to win 58% of districts, should be closer to the 54% that Republican candidates averaged in recent statewide races.

