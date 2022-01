A new Oppo Find X series will be unveiled. We have no confirmed launch date yet but we are looking at a March reveal as in the past. There will be two models: the regular OPPO Find X5 and the Oppo Find X5 Pro. The Pro variant has been mentioned here several times but nothing much on the vanilla version. We believe they will have similar design but with slight changes on the specs and features. Rendered images give us an idea how the phones will look like although we know they are not final yet.

