Amalgam Is Auctioning Off Its Hidden Treasures

This incredibly iconic vehicle inspired so many enthusiasts and is now ready to find a new owner. We all remember staring at the tv and watching the iconic “Scooby-Doo” cartoon from when we were children. The various adventures of Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and the famous Scooby-Doo made us all laugh with joy when the villain was eventually unmasked. However, for us, Meddling car enthusiasts, the most memorable part of the series was the bashful blue and green hippie van. That vehicle, deemed the Mystery Machine, has been fried into the memories of automotive enthusiasts across the nation. Nowadays, these vans are everywhere in museums and car shows alike, but what if you want a Mystery Machine of your own for daily driving purposes?
Comments / 1