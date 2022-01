Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to ensure journalist Sedef Kabas is punished for allegedly insulting him. Ms Kabas was arrested on 22 January in Istanbul, after she used a proverb on live television that Mr Erdogan’s spokesperson described as “blatantly insulting”.“There is a very famous proverb that says that a crowned head becomes wiser. But we see it is not true…” she had said on 14 January on the opposition-linked Tele1 channel, reported BBC. “A bull does not become king just by entering the palace, but the palace becomes a barn.”Ms Kabas also posted the quote on...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO