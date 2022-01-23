Awards season on TV: How to watch the Oscars, Grammys and more

Awards season has officially kicked off for 2022, and if you are excited to see your favorite celebrities compete for top honors in their field, here’s when (and how) you can check out all the glitz and glamour from home this year.

This year’s NAACP Image Awards, honoring contributions from people of color over the past year in TV, film, music and more, will kick off this year’s awards season on TV with host Anthony Anderson, on at 8 p.m. Feb. 26. This year’s ceremony will be broadcast on BET, and will also stream live on Paramount+. Netflix’s “The Harder They Fall” and HBO’s “Insecure” lead the film and TV categories this year, and H.E.R. is the most-nominated musician.

Up next is the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony, which will be hosted by Megan Mullally and will be broadcast live on both TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. Feb. 27. This year’s most-nominated films include “House of Gucci” and “The Power of the Dog,” while “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” “Squid Game” and “The Morning Show” lead TV. The ceremony will stream through official network apps, but a cable subscription is required for access.

Across the pond, Rebel Wilson will host the 2022 BAFTA Awards, which will be held March 13 at the Royal Albert Hall. The ceremony will air exclusively on BBC America and has previously been presented in prime time instead of live, so avoid the internet if you don’t want spoilers for this one. BAFTA nominations will be announced Feb. 3.

The 94th Academy Awards will be held March 27 (pushed back from its originally scheduled air date of Feb. 27) and will be broadcast live on ABC. The ceremony will be available to stream online via the ABC app (TV provider sign-in required) as well as through Hulu Live and YouTube TV. It has been confirmed that this year’s ceremony will have a host for the first time since 2018, but no announcement has been made just yet on who will be leading the proceedings this year. Nominations will be announced Feb. 8 on the Academy’s official social media channels.

Rounding out this year’s awards season will be the rescheduled Grammy Awards ceremony, which was supposed to air Jan. 31 but has been moved back to April 3 amid the omicron COVID-19 surge. This year’s telecast will air on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. and will also stream live on Paramount+. This year’s most-nominated artists include Jon Batiste, Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Doja Cat, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo. “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is back to host.

Want to reach out? Email me at akondolojy@orlandosentinel.com . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.