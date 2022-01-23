ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Senators face the Blue Jackets on 3-game slide

 5 days ago

Ottawa Senators (11-20-3, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (18-19-1, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -151, Senators +127; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa comes into the matchup against Columbus after losing three in a row.

The Blue Jackets are 7-12-0 in conference play. Columbus is seventh in the Eastern Conference recording 8.4 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.4 assists.

The Senators are 6-10-2 in Eastern Conference play. Ottawa averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 66 total minutes.

The teams face off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakub Voracek leads the Blue Jackets with 25 assists and has 26 points this season. Gustav Nyquist has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Josh Norris leads the Senators with 18 goals and has 26 points. Drake Batherson has four goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Senators: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Adam Boqvist: out (covid-19), Cole Sillinger: out (covid-19), Vladislav Gavrikov: out (covid-19).

Senators: Dillon Heatherington: out (health protocols), Nikita Zaitsev: out (heel).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

