Jushi remains a strong pick for investors wanting to get into the cannabis space. Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF) is a cannabis company well-positioned to dominate from multiple trends within the cannabis industry. I interviewed Michael Perlman, EVP of Investor Relation and Treasury for Jushi. Michael and I covered various micro and macro topics affecting the company's product portfolio, top and bottom line, and federal legalization. While our time was brief, we made the best of it, and I hope this article can truly articulate the unique value opportunity that investors have with Jushi. Looking forward, federal legalization is not the only solution for Jushi as they operate in medical use markets trying to go to recreational legalization. Therefore Jushi can work with or without legalization. It also helps that Jushi is a vertically integrated MSO with experience in moving from medical to recreational legalization. I don't believe the market has priced in the company's forward high growth due to Jushi's continued underfollowing. As I prepare my portfolio for 2022, Jushi will be one of my top picks for this year.

