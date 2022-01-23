TikTok considering letting its creators charge a subscription fee

Forbes recently named TikTok’s top-earning creators, including Charlie and Dixie D’Amelio and Addison Rae. These white influencers are known for co-opting Black creator Jalaiah Harmon’s viral “Renegade” dance and garnered more exposure and opportunities than Harmon (Rae was even featured on Jimmy Fallon performing the dance; she has since apologized). These creators have gone on to star in reality TV shows, movies, and even perform on stage in recent years. And while they’ve taken their talents beyond TikTok, Forbes reports that they still earn 30% to 50% of their income from sponsored content through the video-focused social platform. Black creators are at the helm of some of the app’s most viral trends, so why aren’t Black creators earning nearly as much money as their white counterparts or being offered the same opportunities?

