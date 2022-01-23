ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TikTok considering letting its creators charge a subscription fee

Kilgore News Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok is considering allowing its creators charge a subscrption fee for their fans. The video-sharing app - which currently uses a Creator Fund to pay those who post content that receives at least 100,000 views a month - but bosses are now saying that the "concept" of subscription fees is being...

Refinery29

It’s Time For Black TikTok Creators To Be Paid Their Worth

Forbes recently named TikTok’s top-earning creators, including Charlie and Dixie D’Amelio and Addison Rae. These white influencers are known for co-opting Black creator Jalaiah Harmon’s viral “Renegade” dance and garnered more exposure and opportunities than Harmon (Rae was even featured on Jimmy Fallon performing the dance; she has since apologized). These creators have gone on to star in reality TV shows, movies, and even perform on stage in recent years. And while they’ve taken their talents beyond TikTok, Forbes reports that they still earn 30% to 50% of their income from sponsored content through the video-focused social platform. Black creators are at the helm of some of the app’s most viral trends, so why aren’t Black creators earning nearly as much money as their white counterparts or being offered the same opportunities?
inputmag.com

Instagram announces subscriptions, starting with select creators

It’s hard to keep up with all of Instagram’s changes these days — the past three months have seen the introduction of three feeds, payments for creators who make Reels, swipe-up links for all, and more. On Wednesday, Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri took to Instagram and Twitter to announce yet another update to the decade-old social media app: subscriptions.
PC Magazine

Instagram Introduces Premium Creator Subscriptions

Instagram is the latest platform to monetize: Parent company Meta this week announced Instagram Subscriptions, a new feature that allows creators to charge for exclusive content and benefits. A handful of creators can now set a monthly price, add the "subscribe" button to their profile, and offer supporter benefits like...
Android Headlines

After Instagram, TikTok Starts Testing A Subscriptions Feature

Just a day after Instagram announced early testing of paid subscriptions on the platform, TikTok is rolling out a similar feature as well. The ultra-popular short-form video app has begun limited testing of the feature that will allow creators to charge their fans for exclusive content. Well, TikTok didn’t specify...
Engadget

Why TikTok stars are criticizing its creator fund

Being part of TikTok’s creator fund is apparently a lot less lucrative than it may seem, even for some of the app’s biggest stars. Over the last few days, some high-profile TikTokkers have taken the unusual step of publicizing how much — or in this case, how little — they are making from the fund.
MacRumors Forums

Instagram Testing Subscriptions That Let Users Pay for Content From Creators

Instagram today began rolling out subscription options that are designed to allow Instagram users to pay for exclusive Instagram Live videos and Stories from their preferred creators. As noted by TechCrunch, Instagram is testing the subscription feature with a selection of 10 U.S. creators, each of whom can choose their...
cryptoslate.com

YouTube is considering adding NFT features for its creators

Video creators could soon see NFT features added to YouTube, the platform’s CEO Susan Wojcicki said earlier today. In an annual letter to creators sent on Tuesday, Wojcicki said that YouTube sees Web3 as a source of inspiration for new ways to improve the platform. NFTs are coming to...
