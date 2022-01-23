ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impoverished Afghan women are receiving emergency aid in crypto as the Taliban limits cash withdrawals and millions go hungry

By Joshua Zitser
 5 days ago
Girls learn to code at the Code to Inspire school in Herat, Afghanistan. Fereshteh Forough
  • Desperate Afghans are struggling to withdraw cash as the economy crumbles under the Taliban.
  • The founder of a coding school for Afghan women told Insider that her students' families were going hungry.
  • She devised an innovative solution — sending emergency payments to them in the form of crypto.

