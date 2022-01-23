ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China: Olympic villages of 2022 Winter Games start working, says report

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing [China], January 23 (ANI): Three Olympic villages of the 2022 Winter Games have started working in China and have begun to receive members of foreign delegations, ahead of the official opening ceremony to be placed on Thursday, Sputnik News Agency reported...

The Independent

China blasts US over reports of withdrawing diplomatic staff

China on Wednesday expressed “serious concerns and dissatisfaction” with the United States over reports of an internal State Department request to allow the departure of diplomats and their families from China amid tightening anti-pandemic measures. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China’s anti-virus regulations were in line with international treaties governing the treatment of diplomatic personnel and that the nation was “undoubtedly the safest country in the world at the moment.” China has pursued a strict “zero tolerance” policy toward outbreaks, including lockdowns of millions of people, travel bans, compulsory masking, mass testing and health surveillance by smartphone apps....
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Race begins to recover $100m F-35 stealth technology from the bottom of South China Sea

The US Navy has begun “making arrangements” to recover the wreckage of an F-35C Lightning II jet fighter that slammed into an aircraft carrier during a failed landing, fell off the edge of the flight deck and plunged into the sea. The combat fighter crashed while trying to land on the USS Carl Vinson on Monday, leaving the $100m jet and its stealth technology up for grabs on the bottom of the ocean floor.A spokesman for the 7th Fleet, which is based in Japan, confirmed to The Independent that they had begun planning for the aircraft’s salvage from the...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

Countries With the Most Gold Medals at Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics are coming up. They will open on Feb. 4 in Beijing, the first city ever to host both the Summer and Winter events.  Getting into the spirit of things, 24/7 Tempo has ranked the countries by the most gold medals won at the Winter Olympics, using data from Olympedia. The results look […]
SPORTS
The Independent

2 women in Norway's Olympic cross-country team have COVID-19

Two members of Norway s women's cross-country ski squad have tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of next month's Beijing Olympics, the team said Wednesday.Heidi Weng and Anne Kjersti Kalvå contracted COVID-19 at a training camp in the Italian Alpine resort of Seiser Alm and are now isolating.Norwegian cross-country manager Espen Bjervig said in a video call their participation in the Olympics was uncertain.Team doctor Øystein Andersen said Italian rules mean that Weng and Kalvå will be in isolation for 10 days, until Feb. 3. The opening ceremony is on Feb. 4 and the Olympic cross-country skiing program starts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

China and US in race to salvage ‘flying computer’ fighter jet

The US army is racing to retrieve its sunken F-35C fighter jet that crashed in the disputed waters of the South China Sea during a “landing mishap” earlier this week.Experts say the US will face a major setback in the race between the world’s two superpowers if China finds the jet first.It was flying over the international waters, which Beijing claims as its own territory, when it crashed while attempting to land on the USS Carl Vinson on Monday.The US navy said in a statement on Tuesday that it occurred during “routine operations”, injuring seven sailors, including the pilot, who...
MILITARY
AFP

China restricts activists' social media ahead of Olympics

Human rights activists and some academics in China have had their WeChat messaging app accounts restricted in recent weeks, multiple people affected have told AFP, as Beijing cracks down on dissent before the Winter Olympics. "The government now wants to make sure that people don't cross the line online to poke the facade of a perfect Winter Olympic Games," said Yaqiu Wang, senior China researcher at Human Rights Watch.
SPORTS
International Business Times

China Warns US Over 'Interfering' In Winter Olympics

China warned the United States to "stop interfering" in the Winter Olympics on Thursday, a week before the controversy-hit Games are due to start in Beijing. As the first city to host both a Winter and Summer Games, Beijing has been hoping to turn next week's sports extravaganza into a soft power triumph.
SPORTS
Beijing, CN
Coronavirus
Tokyo Olympics
China
Sports
techeblog.com

Researchers in China Unveil Six-Legged Skiing Robot Ahead of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games

Photo credit: Shanghai Jiao Tong University | Xinhua. Skiing competitions are a big part of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, but it’s not just for talented athletes. Researchers at Shanghai Jiao Tong University have developed a six-legged robot capable of skiing 10 meters per second over 400 meters on an 18-degree snow track. That’s right, it’s capable of accelerating, turning, planning routes, avoiding obstacles, and all without human-robot interaction. Read more for a video and additional information.
SPORTS
thedallasnews.net

Russian Govt drafts cryptocurrency road map to forestall complete ban: Reports

Moscow [Russia], January 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko has approved a road map regulating cryptocurrency transactions until the end of the year more than a week after the country's central bank proposed to ban it, the Russian RBC newspaper reported on Friday, citing a source close to the working group that drafted the regulations.
ECONOMY
AFP

Chinese trauma doctors perfect ski skills for Olympics

Undeterred by the heavy medical bags on their backs, a group of Chinese doctors zipped down a steep ski slope, part of a crack medical team tasked with racing to any injured athletes during the Winter Olympics. Dressed in bright orange jackets with white crosses, the medics are the first group of people in China to be specifically trained for emergency ski rescues. And until recently, most were little more than amateur skiers in a country with a nascent winter sports scene. "The training was not easy," recalled Li Qiyi, a 49-year-old orthopaedic surgeon usually stationed at Xiehe Hospital, one of Beijing's top medical facilities.
SPORTS
thedallasnews.net

Russian rockets roll toward Belarus

Moscow is redeploying its S-400 missile system ahead of readiness checks. Russia is moving two divisions of its S-400 Triumph air-defense systems, designed to take down enemy warplanes, into neighboring Belarus to take part in military exercises, the Ministry of Defense confirmed on Friday. In a statement, officials wrote, "two...
MILITARY
AFP

Why is North Korea firing so many missiles?

From hypersonic to cruise missiles, North Korea started 2022 with its most intensive spate of weapons testing in years, but analysts said the barrage is more domestic political ploy than a diplomatic gambit. That may explain why North Korea has carried out five weapons tests in the last three weeks, analysts said -- and a dramatic demonstration of the nuclear-armed country's military prowess offers a quick win ahead of important domestic anniversaries.
WORLD
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedallasnews.net

US considers deploying 50,000 troops to Europe media

President Joe Biden is considering airdropping soldiers and equipment to the Russian border. US President Joe Biden is considering deploying troops, aircraft, and warships to the Baltics and Eastern Europe as a means to deter Russia from invading Ukraine, The New York Times has reported. Citing anonymous sources, the newspaper...
MILITARY
The Independent

UK ‘considering sending hundreds of troops to Eastern Europe’ amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

British military officials are reportedly deciding whether to send hundreds of troops to Eastern Europe after Washington asked the UK and other Nato allies to support member countries in the face of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. The US is said to want reassurances from the UK that it would help reinforce Nato’s eastern flank, from the Baltic states to Romania and Bulgaria in the south, by bolstering military presence. It comes after US president Joe Biden’s administration delivered its first written response to Russia’s security demands over the crisis on the border, including a rejection of Vladimir Putin’s...
MILITARY
The Independent

Canada extends, expands military training mission in Ukraine

Canada is extending its mission to train Ukrainian soldiers by three years and plans to enlarge the operation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday. Trudeau said he has authorized the Canadian Armed Forces to deploy 60 more personnel to join 200 troops already on the ground, with further capacity to increase that number up to 400. It's part of a $340 million Canadian (US$268 million ) commitment.He said it also includes a provision of non-lethal equipment, intelligence sharing and support to combat cyberattacks. The Canadian mission is intended to support Ukrainian forces so the country can defend its sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, the prime minister said. Trudeau said Defense Minister Anita Anand will travel to Latvia and Ukraine to visit with Canadian soldiers in the coming days. Anand said Canada has trained over 30,000 soldiers in Ukraine. Read More Four dead in one of the deadliest recent shootings in Canada2 women in Norway's Olympic cross-country team have COVID-19Nissan recalls 793K Rogues; wiring trouble raises fire risk
MILITARY
thedallasnews.net

Germany warns of Russian troop 'concentration'

The comments come amid escalating tensions and Western claims of a potential invasion. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock used her first official trip to Moscow, earlier this week, to question the motives behind a purported buildup of Russian troops close to the frontier with neighboring Ukraine. Speaking on Tuesday at...
POLITICS

