J Balvin to lead docuseries on mental wellness

In the past few years, J Balvin has become very transparent about his mental health. The Colombian singer and rapper, who deals with anxiety and depression, has been using his platform to normalize these conversations, especially within the Latinx community, where therapy and mental health issues are still treated as taboo. In his Amazon Prime documentary, The Boy From Medellín, Balvin gets incredibly candid about his chemical imbalance and the things he does to fight depression and anxiety. Balvin doesn't plan on shying away from this topic anytime soon. In fact, in collaboration with NBC News Studios, he will be hosting a new six-part docuseries titled Gente Sana with Exile Content Studio to release on Peacock in the fall. In each episode, the reggaeton artist will sit with a different celebrity, who will intimately share about their own mental health challenges while also providing the coping mechanisms and tools that have helped them along their healing journey.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO