J Balvin to lead docuseries on mental wellness

 5 days ago

themusicuniverse.com

J Balvin joins Neiked, Mae Muller & Polo G for ‘Better Days’ collab

Colombian superstar J Balvin has joined Neiked, Mae Muller, and Polo G for an irresistible update of “Better Days” — the smash single that shot to No. 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this month, with nearly 300 million streams worldwide. “Better Days” is the brainchild of artist duo Neiked and centers on an intoxicating vocal performance from Muller, the fast-rising British singer/songwriter.
Vogue Magazine

J Balvin Takes the Statement Skirt to the Next Level

Earlier this morning, Louis Vuitton debuted their new fall 2022 menswear show, and the line was complete with psychedelic suiting and cool, sporty separates (it was the last collection overseen by the late designer, Virgil Abloh). In the front row was a handful of VIP guests, including model Naomi Campbell, rapper Tyler the Creator, and athlete Venus Williams. But it was the Colombian singer J Balvin who really brought a bold look for the occasion: a puffer skirt.
Vogue Magazine

How J Balvin Stole the Show at Dior Men’s

Anyone looking to make a splash during Paris Fashion Week could take a page from J Balvin’s playbook. The Colombian singer was a welcome presence in the front row of Kim Jones’ Dior Men’s show last Friday. Clad in a cream bomber jacket, khakis, and blue pin-striped shirt, Balvin offered a preview of what was about to come down Jones’ runway and a glimpse at what well-dressed men will be wearing in the coming months. He relies on Jones’ creations to add excitement to his expansive wardrobe. “What I enjoy most about Kim is that he’s unpredictable,” shared Balvin post-event. “He can switch it up whenever he wants.”
Billboard

Christian Nodal, Camilo & J Balvin Lead 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro Nominations: Complete List

Univision announced the nominees for the 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro awards ceremony Tuesday (Jan. 25). Pop star Camilo, regional Mexican artist Christian Nodal, and urban sensation J Balvin all lead the nominations with 10 nods each. They are followed by Bad Bunny and Karol G with nine each, and Calibre 50, Carlos Rivera, Farruko, Jhay Cortez, Maluma, Myke Towers, and Rauw Alejandro with eight each.
State
Washington State
Reality Tea

NeNe Leakes Dismisses Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 Casting Rumors

Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother is right around the corner, and the internet has been abuzz about which celebrities will be competing. Every day, a new list pops up from supposed “insiders” who claim to know all of the houseguests, typically consisting of a combination of reality stars, former athletes, and actors you may […] The post NeNe Leakes Dismisses Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 Casting Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea.
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
24/7 Wall St.

Artists Who Sold the Most Songs Online

In the age of streaming and digital file storage, playing your favorite song is just a click away. In stark contrast to the sale of physical music products, online music releases can be made instantly available — to be enjoyed and shared by fans around the world. 24/7 Tempo reviewed the current 30 best-selling artists […]
J Balvin
StyleCaster

Neymar & Maluma Share the Same Ex—Here’s a Look Back at the Drama & Who Else He’s Dated

As one of the most famous football players in the world, it’s understandable why fans want to know more about Neymar’s girlfriend and who he’s dating now. Neymar, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, made his professional football debut with the Santos Futebol Clube when he was 17. In 2017, Neymar—who was born in Mogi das Cruzes, São Paulo, in Brazil—was transferred to the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club for a reported €222 million, making him one of the most expensive football players ever. In an interview with SporTV in 2015, Neymar opened up about his dream to marry...
Variety

Madonna Teases Stadium Tour With Britney Spears: ‘We Could Reenact the Kiss!’

Madonna teased the idea of a stadium tour with Britney Spears on Instagram Live Wednesday. When asked if she will ever do a world tour again, Madonna responded, “Hell yeah. I have to. Stadium baby. Me and Britney, what about that?” “Not sure if she’d be into it, but it would be really cool. We could like, reenact the original [kiss],” Madonna continued, referencing her and Britney’s famous smooch at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Spears hasn’t performed live since wrapping up her “Britney: Live in Concert” tour in October 2018, but now that the singer has been released from her conservatorship...
urbanbellemag.com

‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Young Bae Calls Out Donna for Social Media Comments

Donna and Alex had a rough recent season. “Black Ink Crew” star Donna had a lot of controversial moments on the show. In fact, over the years, she’s been called out for her tattooing skills. Some don’t feel she’s that good at it. And during one appointment, Donna actually misspelled a word. Luckily, she was able to schedule a follow-up appointment with the client and cover up the misspelled tattoo. Regardless of how critical others can be about Donna’s talents, she’s always willing to stand up and demand the respect she feels she deserves. At times, this has put her at odds with Ceaser. So she has been fired multiple times.
goodhousekeeping.com

Jennifer Lopez Looks Super Fit in a Plunging Purple Bodysuit and Jeans

Jennifer Lopez showed off a stunning casual look on Instagram in a carousel of images captioned, “La-La-Lavender." Lopez accessorized the look with layers of chains and a pair of open-toe platform heels. The actress and singer is currently promoting the new movie Marry Me with Owen Wilson. On Friday,...
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Team Talks Season Four Music, Teases ‘Huge Songs, New Sounds’

Thanks to big syncs by the Weeknd, Motley Crue and yacht rock icon Christopher Cross, season four of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” raised the bar in more ways than just its viewership, which propelled the show to No. 1 on Netflix’s English series chart for the two weeks following its New Years Eve release. Extending the storylines introduced in the beloved 1980s film series “The Karate Kid” and featuring many of its original stars, the series continued to find effective musical tie-ins to drive the narratives around 50-somethings Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) as they pursue yet another All...
Variety

‘American Idol’ Creator Simon Fuller Unveils First Group Formed on TikTok, The Future X

“American Idol” creator Simon Fuller has unveiled “the first group ever to be born on TikTok.” The Future X is made up of three singers and four dancers, each discovered on the social media platform. All seven members — Angie Green, Luke Brown, and Maci Wood plus dancers Jayna Hughes, Sasha Marie, Tray Taylor and Drew Venegas — auditioned last fall by posting a video of themselves on TikTok using the hashtag #NextInMusic. From the more than 300 million views generated from the hashtag, Fuller was able to cull an impressive shortlist from which the final seven group members were chosen....
POPSUGAR

J Balvin to Host Docuseries With Celebs Sharing Mental Health Battles and Coping Mechanisms

In the past few years, J Balvin has become very transparent about his mental health. The Colombian singer and rapper, who deals with anxiety and depression, has been using his platform to normalize these conversations, especially within the Latinx community, where therapy and mental health issues are still treated as taboo. In his Amazon Prime documentary, The Boy From Medellín, Balvin gets incredibly candid about his chemical imbalance and the things he does to fight depression and anxiety. Balvin doesn't plan on shying away from this topic anytime soon. In fact, in collaboration with NBC News Studios, he will be hosting a new six-part docuseries titled Gente Sana with Exile Content Studio to release on Peacock in the fall. In each episode, the reggaeton artist will sit with a different celebrity, who will intimately share about their own mental health challenges while also providing the coping mechanisms and tools that have helped them along their healing journey.
