Blockchain-based predictions market Polymarket has added a geoblock to keep US users from trading on the platform. A representative for the firm said of the measure: "U.S. residents can view the information markets on the relaunched site, but cannot make trades. For those who reside outside of the U.S., Polymarket.com is available for trading. This geoblocking allows Polymarket to continue to provide individuals with an alternative source of information while working through the regulation process and focusing on the future of the company."

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO