“I have tennis elbow” Jane Campion says, stretching an arm out across the Zoom screen from her temporary Joshua Tree home. She’s in California for the release of her film The Power of the Dog—a Western set in Montana and shot in her native New Zealand. Despite what her repetitive strain injury might suggest, Campion is by no means Wimbledon-ready. She has only learned tennis very recently during the pandemic and seems delighted by the humbling surrender of trying something new. “I just can’t tell you the excitement I felt one night when I was playing with my coach and I hit...

