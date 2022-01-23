ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Gear to get kids cooking — for real or for play

By KIM COOK Associated Press
West Hawaii Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntroducing kids to cooking can be more...

www.westhawaiitoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Blade

Cheap Eats: Bone Appétit at Three Dog Bakery

Cheap Eats isn’t just for humans, in our opinion. Why shouldn’t we seek the best $10-and-under deals for our furry friends, too?. So my Cheap Eats partner and producer Phillip Kaplan brought his dog, Aero, a 4-year-old Border Collie and Blue Heeler, to Three Dog Bakery to reward the handsome collie for always being a good boy.
TOLEDO, OH
journaldemocrat.com

How to get more flavor when slow cooking

Slow cooking is a popular way to prepare hearty meals. Slowly cooked stews can make for the perfect meal on cold winter days. In addition to helping craft meals that stick to your ribs, slow cookers fill a home with enticing aromas all day long, and that can make everyone hungrier and more eager to try the finished product by dinnertime.
FOOD & DRINKS
dmagazine.com

Resolutions for the Home Cook: How to Get Better in the Kitchen

Every January, as we transition out of our holiday stretch pants, we’re accustomed to the ubiquitous language of advertising pushing us to discover a better version of ourselves in the new year: join this gym, sign up for this meal prep service, trade in your martini for a juice cleanse. After the last two years, maybe we deserve to be a little more gentle on ourselves when envisioning goals for 2022.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Food Drink
Lifehacker

How to Get Excited About Cooking Again

I’m not sure if anyone made resolutions this year. The source of most people’s problems are not tied to anything they can change with enough resolve. One cannot resolve their way out of a pandemic, or resolve their child into a safe learning environment, especially when our governing body is more interested in protecting “the market” than the people they were elected to serve.
LIFESTYLE
Omaha.com

Parallel play is an important life skill for kids

This is a common phrase I hear from my 5-year-old son, Elliott. Normally, my two kids play together nicely. But sometimes my 8-year-old son, Sam, decides he either wants to read or just play with toys by himself. This isn’t OK with Elliott. He’s always been a bit of...
OMAHA, NE
Independent Record

Spud Bisque beloved by kids and cooks

Congee is a pan-Asian dish beloved wherever rice is grown. It goes by other names, and comes in many different flavors, but the core principle never changes. Cook the rice into a starchy cloud, flavored with the likes of ginger, chives and hoisin sauce. Eat it when comfort food is called for.
RECIPES
Denver Post

Get Cooking: Don’t forget the bones

In the Bible, in the 37th chapter of the Book of Ezekiel, the Lord grants a vision to the prophet as He takes Ezekiel to the Valley of the Dry Bones. God tells Ezekiel how, on the Last Day, he will re-vivify the dry bones, all scattered about pell-mell: He will “breathe life into them” and “attach tendons to them” and “make flesh come onto them.”
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Get Your Kids into Coding for $10

For entrepreneurs, there are plenty of good reasons to learn how to code. The biggest one is simply that the world is going more and more digital and knowing how to code gives you a better handle on the technology that could make or break your business in the future.
KIDS
Odessa American

PARENTING: Playing games with kids

Sitting down to a board game may seem like a relic of the past, but there’s a substantial amount of research to support bringing this traditional entertainment back into your family’s life. Children can learn many important social skills by interacting with adults or older siblings in game...
KIDS
bronxnet.org

Cooking and Kids: There's Something Fishy In My Plate!

On this episode of Cooking and Kids, Vlada Vladic is heading out to wild Alaska for fresh salmon fishing and to make amazing salmon patties. Join us on our journey as we meet up with orcas, moose, the incredible nature and amazing people. "Cooking and Kids" is fun family cooking...
BRONX, NY
psychologytoday.com

How Best to Play With Your Kids

For children, play is naturally therapeutic. A challenge is to either leave your child alone or stay quiet until they ask for help. Manipulative games like Legos or video games provide opportunities for creativity, problem-solving, and quick decision-making. For several decades in my clinical practice, I did play therapy with...
KIDS
DFW Community News

20 Playful Ways to Improve Kids Self Control

One of the hardest things about raising kids is parenting with consistency in a way that empowers kids to learn self control and delayed gratification. Thankfully there are ways to help kids improve their delayed gratification ability through play and we have listed 20 self control activities for kids below.
KIDS
West Hawaii Today

Learning to cook with plant-based ‘meats’

It’s that time of year when many people resolve to eat less meat. The “whys” are varied: sustainability and worry for the planet, health considerations, ethical concerns over the treatment of animals.
FOOD & DRINKS
Slate

My Friends’ Kid Is a Total Brat. Do I Have to Be Nice to Him?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. Two close friends of mine have a kid who’s kind of a brat. Forget “please” and “thank you,” he won’t even say hello to us. I tolerated this behavior when he was little, but he’s now 9, and my patience is wearing thin. I am an artist and (out of love for his parents, to be honest) I have over the years made special handmade gifts for this kid—a drawing of him as a favorite cartoon character, a glow-in-the-dark dragon sculpture—which are not even acknowledged, though his parents tell me that he likes them and gives them pride of place in his room. His parents think this is fine because they value “honesty” over the mere “lip service” of gratitude. I disagree, but they’re the parents, not me.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy