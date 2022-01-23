ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volcano, HI

Volcano Watch: Deciphering explosive behavior at Mauna Loa

West Hawaii Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMauna Loa is known for its effusive eruptions...

www.westhawaiitoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Explosive submarine volcano surprises Hawaii scientists

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The damage from this weekend’s explosive volcanic eruption near Tonga still has the Polynesian nation assessing impacts as the United Nations says some islands have suffered catastrophic damage. One local scientist predicted the impacts will last months if not years. The damage in Hawaii from...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

VOLCANO WATCH: HVO Erupts In Gratitude For UH Partners

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Scientists reflect on working with University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the Center for the Study of Active Volcanoes, and the Research Corporation of UH. (BIVN) – As the eruption of Kīlauea volcano continues into Friday, scientists are keeping a close eye on the activity, which remains confined to the summit area in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.
HILO, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Volcano, HI
natureworldnews.com

USGS Place Four U.S. Volcanoes at Elevated Watch Due to Increased Unrest

Despite the recent focus on Tonga's major volcanic eruption, the USGS continues to monitor volcanoes in the United States. Presently, four are at an elevated Watch/Orange status because of the activity in all. Volcanoes Placed at an Elevated Watch/Orange Status. The Great Sitkin volcano, Pavlof, Semisopochnoi, and Kilauea are the...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mauna Loa#Volcano Watch
sciencealert.com

Why Was The Volcano Explosion in Tonga So Violent, And What to Expect Now?

The Kingdom of Tonga doesn't often attract global attention, but a violent eruption of an underwater volcano on January 15 has spread shock waves, quite literally, around half the world. The volcano is usually not much to look at. It consists of two small uninhabited islands, Hunga-Ha'apai and Hunga-Tonga, poking...
ENVIRONMENT
cityonahillpress.com

UCSC’s Footprint on Mauna Kea is a Lasting Legacy of Colonialism

Earth Mother and Sky Father meet at the summit of Mauna Kea on the main island of Hawai’i. In Hawaiian culture, Mauna Kea is the embodiment of ancestors and the sacred center of all life. It’s also where the University of California is fighting to build the Thirty Meter...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
KTLA

Meet Methuselah, the oldest living aquarium fish in the world

Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world. In the Bible, Methuselah was Noah’s grandfather and was said to have lived to be 969 years old. Methuselah the fish is not quite that ancient, but biologists at […]
ANIMALS
KION News Channel 5/46

Unknown space object beaming out radio signals every 18 minutes remains a mystery

By Ashley Strickland, CNN While mapping radio waves across the universe, astronomers happened upon a celestial object releasing giant bursts of energy — and it’s unlike anything they’ve ever seen before. The spinning space object, spotted in March 2018, beamed out radiation three times per hour. In those moments, it became the brightest source of The post Unknown space object beaming out radio signals every 18 minutes remains a mystery appeared first on KION546.
ASTRONOMY
bigislandvideonews.com

VOLCANO WATCH: Evidence Of Past Explosive Behavior At Mauna Loa

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Scientists are deciphering debris products, erupted from Mauna Loa in the past, that are pyroclastic or explosive in character. (BIVN) – In this week’s Volcano Watch article, U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates write about the evidence for past explosive behavior at Mauna Loa. From the USGS HVO:
ASTRONOMY
bigislandnow.com

Volcano Watch: HVO Erupts With Gratitude For University of Hawaiʻi Partners

The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) is made up of experts with a wide variety of specializations. Seismologists, geodesists, geochemists, geologists, technicians, and support staff all work together to accomplish the same mission: to monitor, research, and assess hazards related to volcanoes and earthquakes in Hawai‘i. HVO’s staff is...
HILO, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy