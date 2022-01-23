Volcano Watch: Deciphering explosive behavior at Mauna Loa

Tonga, an island nation in the Pacific Ocean, is under a tsunami warning after a nearby undersea volcano erupted. The blast sent thousands in Tonga rushing for higher ground as waves as high as four feet crashed on the shore.Jan. 15, 2022.
HONOLULU (KHON2) – The damage from this weekend’s explosive volcanic eruption near Tonga still has the Polynesian nation assessing impacts as the United Nations says some islands have suffered catastrophic damage. One local scientist predicted the impacts will last months if not years. The damage in Hawaii from...
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Scientists reflect on working with University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo, the Center for the Study of Active Volcanoes, and the Research Corporation of UH. (BIVN) – As the eruption of Kīlauea volcano continues into Friday, scientists are keeping a close eye on the activity, which remains confined to the summit area in Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park.
Satellites orbiting Earth captured a powerful undersea volcanic eruption from space on Thursday (Jan. 13). In the South Pacific kingdom of Tonga, which is made up of over 170 islands, the (mostly) underwater volcano on the island Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai erupted, sending plumes up to 12 miles (20 kilometers) into the air, the Tonga Geological Services has shared online.
Despite the recent focus on Tonga's major volcanic eruption, the USGS continues to monitor volcanoes in the United States. Presently, four are at an elevated Watch/Orange status because of the activity in all. Volcanoes Placed at an Elevated Watch/Orange Status. The Great Sitkin volcano, Pavlof, Semisopochnoi, and Kilauea are the...
(NASA) – When a volcano in the South Pacific Kingdom of Tonga began erupting in late-December 2021 and then violently exploded in mid-January 2022, NASA scientist Jim Garvin and colleagues were unusually well-positioned to study the events. Ever since new land rose above the water surface in 2015 and...
A tsunami triggered by the explosive eruption of the underwater Tonga volcano in the Pacific Ocean slammed the shoreline of the Pacific nation Saturday (Jan. 15), sending residents rushing for higher ground, according to news reports. A 4-foot-tall (1.2 meters) tsunami reportedly hit Tonga's capital of Nuku’alofa, which is about...
Back in March of 2021, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit northeastern Japan prompting Japanese authorities to issue a warning that a tsunami may follow. The incident left the nation in disarray scrambling to deal with the earthquake's effects. Now, an underwater volcano in the South Pacific has erupted leading to tsunamis...
The Kingdom of Tonga doesn't often attract global attention, but a violent eruption of an underwater volcano on January 15 has spread shock waves, quite literally, around half the world. The volcano is usually not much to look at. It consists of two small uninhabited islands, Hunga-Ha'apai and Hunga-Tonga, poking...
Earth Mother and Sky Father meet at the summit of Mauna Kea on the main island of Hawai’i. In Hawaiian culture, Mauna Kea is the embodiment of ancestors and the sacred center of all life. It’s also where the University of California is fighting to build the Thirty Meter...
Meet Methuselah, the fish that likes to eat fresh figs, get belly rubs and is believed to be the oldest living aquarium fish in the world. In the Bible, Methuselah was Noah’s grandfather and was said to have lived to be 969 years old. Methuselah the fish is not quite that ancient, but biologists at […]
By Ashley Strickland, CNN While mapping radio waves across the universe, astronomers happened upon a celestial object releasing giant bursts of energy — and it’s unlike anything they’ve ever seen before. The spinning space object, spotted in March 2018, beamed out radiation three times per hour. In those moments, it became the brightest source of
A new image of the heart of the Milky Way is revealing mysterious structures we've never seen before. Taken using the ultra-sensitive MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa, the images show nearly 1,000 strands of magnetic filaments, measuring up to 150 light-years in length, in surprisingly neat and regular arrangements.
New insight into how our early ancestors dealt with major shifts in climate is revealed in research, published today in Nature Ecology & Evolution, by an international team, led by Professor Rick Schulting from Oxford University's School of Archaeology. It reveals, new radiocarbon dates show the large Early Holocene cemetery...
The University of Hawaii could ultimately lose its management authority of Mauna Kea in three years and be replaced by a new governing body, according to a measure put forward by the state House. House Bill 2024 would create a nine-member voting panel consisting mostly of Native Hawaiians, cultural practitioners...
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Scientists are deciphering debris products, erupted from Mauna Loa in the past, that are pyroclastic or explosive in character. (BIVN) – In this week’s Volcano Watch article, U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists and affiliates write about the evidence for past explosive behavior at Mauna Loa. From the USGS HVO:
The USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) is made up of experts with a wide variety of specializations. Seismologists, geodesists, geochemists, geologists, technicians, and support staff all work together to accomplish the same mission: to monitor, research, and assess hazards related to volcanoes and earthquakes in Hawai‘i. HVO’s staff is...
