HP ZBook Fury 15 G8 Review

Samsung Galaxy S22 event date and time officially revealed. Yes, a couple of hours ago we finally got the press invitations for the event to happen on Wednesday, February 9th at 10AM Eastern. Sadly, it’ll still be happening virtually but there’s a lot to be excited about here. The invitation has the S logo in a box, with the words “The Epic Standard” below it. We’re expecting the Galaxy S22 Series which has been all over the leaks over the past few months, and according to Sammy’s latest teaser, we’re getting the most “noteworthy” Galaxy S yet. If you don’t know what that means well, rumor has it that they’ll be merging the S and the Note Series into the Ultra this year bringing you the best of both worlds while the regular variants will resemble what we got last year with the S Series. Samsung also posted a video on the Exynos 2200 earlier this morning, which goes into detail on its capabilities after it had a very silent release last week, kinda hinting that it might be making the cut here after all. So yes, February 9th at 10AM.
