ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

HP ZBook Fury 15 G8 Review

By Adam Z. Lein
pocketnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a new king in town when it comes to mobile workstation laptops. HP's ZBook Fury G8 is the eighth generation of the top-of-the-line Fury model, and... spoiler alert... this is how high-end laptops should be made. "Right to repair" has been gaining steam a lot lately as people are learning...

pocketnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

This Ultra-Thin Wireless Charger Has 45,000 5-Star Reviews and Is Just $11 Today

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nothing annoys people more than messy charging cables just randomly strewn on floors and by outlets. It’s an eyesore that’s nearly impossible to hide. Thankfully, there’s a sleek looking wireless charging pad that not only helps to mitigate the clutter, but it also can conveniently charge your phones while on the go. Best of all, this ultra-thin wireless charging pad is only $11 — a 45% discount...
laptopmag.com

HP Envy Inspire 7955e All-in-One Printer review

Whether you need it for work or play, the HP Envy Inspire 7955e All-in-One Printer is reasonably priced and loaded with useful features to maximize your productivity. Today's best HP Envy Inspire 7955e All-in-One Printer deals. See all prices (0 found) HP Envy Inspire 7955e All-in-One Printer specs. Printer Type:...
ELECTRONICS
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

HP Fortis rugged Chromebooks, HP 320 FHD Webcam announced

Earlier this month, HP launched a slew of new products. We remember the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook and HP Webcam Monitors being unveiled over at the CES 2022. This week, more durable devices have been introduced by the company for blended learning environments. It’s no secret that education faced a major shift the past couple of years because of the pandemic. If you’re looking for a new laptop, you may consider the new HP Fortis 14” G10 Chromebook and the HP Fortis 11” G9 Q Chromebook. Add an HP 320 FHD Webcam to complete your setup.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

The HP Pavilion 14 is slow to win you over

The average CPU that requires little power and produces little heat makes office and multimedia applications the core competences of the HP Pavilion 14. Which also means that the IPS panel with stable viewing angles and good color display and the Bang & Olufsen speakers should come as no surprise.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nvidia Rtx#Hp Zbook#Nvidia Gpu#Laptop#Graphic Design#Hp Zbook Fury#Intel Core#Ssd
TechRadar

HP reveals new rugged devices for learning anywhere

HP has announced a new line of student laptops that include many of the same features found in rugged laptops to provide them with the durability needed to withstand everyday wear and tear both inside and outside of the classroom. While student laptops typically remained in the classroom before the...
CELL PHONES
Seekingalpha.com

HP Inc.: Time To Lock In Gains

They say that what is old can become new again, and HP Inc. (HPQ) gives life to that mantra. The decades-old PC maker has suddenly, quietly become one of the top-performing stocks in the tech sector during these past few months when many of its higher-flying, newer peers have plummeted and in some cases lost more than half of their value.
MARKETS
reviewed.com

The HP Victus is a top-tier laptop for gamers on a budget

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The HP Victus 16 is a fantastic gaming machine that can do a bit of everything. About the HP Victus 16. Processor: Intel Core i7-11800H. Memory: HyperX Fury 8GB DDR4 3200MHz.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
pocketnow.com

OnePlus Nord 2T to pack Dimensity 1300 and 80W fast charging, leak suggests

We heard about the OnePlus Nord N20, which is rumored to arrive in February, and the OnePlus Nord CE 2, which will launch in India. A recent report even offers a date for the Nord CE 2 arrival, which is set to happen on February 11. According to a new leak, there may be another OnePlus device, called Nord 2T, which could come with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and 80W fast charging.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

MediaTek announces Kompanio 1380, a new SoC for tablets and Chromebooks

MediaTek, in recent years, has been pushing beyond creating chipsets for just mobile devices. The company announced its TV processor just a while back and is now ready to battle Qualcomm for Chromebooks and tablet chipsets. The company has announced the new Kompanio 1380 chipset for Chromebooks and Android tablets that comes with high-end features for flagship-level devices.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Apple's CRAZIEST iPhone Event, Google Pixel Fold GOOD Price Tag? & more! video)

Samsung Galaxy S22 event date and time officially revealed. Yes, a couple of hours ago we finally got the press invitations for the event to happen on Wednesday, February 9th at 10AM Eastern. Sadly, it’ll still be happening virtually but there’s a lot to be excited about here. The invitation has the S logo in a box, with the words “The Epic Standard” below it. We’re expecting the Galaxy S22 Series which has been all over the leaks over the past few months, and according to Sammy’s latest teaser, we’re getting the most “noteworthy” Galaxy S yet. If you don’t know what that means well, rumor has it that they’ll be merging the S and the Note Series into the Ultra this year bringing you the best of both worlds while the regular variants will resemble what we got last year with the S Series. Samsung also posted a video on the Exynos 2200 earlier this morning, which goes into detail on its capabilities after it had a very silent release last week, kinda hinting that it might be making the cut here after all. So yes, February 9th at 10AM.
CELL PHONES
PC Gamer

Kingston Fury Renegade 2TB SSD review

Kingston’s new high-performance M.2 SSD certainly cranks out the numbers. It also runs cool, has excellent rated write endurance, and a long warranty. But all that good stuff comes at a painful price. Another day, another stupid-fast PCIe Gen 4 SSD based on the popular Phison E18 controller chip?...
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 6a & Pixel Watch Dates REVEALED, Galaxy S22 Price Tags & more! (video)

IPhone 13 users are reporting pink screen issue, Apple already working on a fix. The official news today begin with Apple and the iPhone 13 Series and for some negative reasons yet again. We have a new report from 9to5Mac, where multiple iPhone 13 users are calling out pink screen issues with their units. Apparently the first case happened back in October, where someone on an Apple forum reported their 13 Pro's screen turned pink on its own and started crashing randomly. That user managed to get a replacement unit but now, a number of other users have reported the same issues in the past few weeks. Other people say that the problem seems to fix itself when the iPhone is restarted but, it ends up happening again after some time, kind of like the green tint issues we had with the 11 series. The problem is that there's no real cause at the moment, as one user claims it happened to him while taking a picture and someone else claims that it happened while they were using Maps. Apparently Apple has ran diagnostics on these phones with the tests saying they were completely fine. On the bright side though, Apple announced that they are working on a fix, and they're advising users to back up their data and update to the latest iOS update available. The latest update doesn't bring the fix yet but it should be coming soon. Let us know if you guys are having this issue.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

HP Elite Dragonfly G3 vs HP Spectre x360 14: What’s the best 13.5-inch laptop?

HP recently announced the Elite Dragonfly G3, the latest in its lineup of premium business laptops. This new version makes a few big changes, notably including a 3:2 display, while doing away with the convertible form factor. These changes make the Elite Dragonfly G3 more similar to HP’s Spectre x360 14 in regards to the display, but more different in terms of form factor, since the Spectre x360 is a convertible.
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

OnePlus 10R rumored to launch in Q2 2022, could be powered by Dimensity 9000

OnePlus has slowly turned itself into a typical smartphone brand with the company offering a high-end flagship series (OnePlus 10 Pro) and a low-cost budget smartphone series (OnePlus Nord). The company also has a habit of releasing 'R' flagships along with its high-end flagships that cater to the audience who don't want to spend a lot but want a flagship smartphone. Now that OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company is also said to be working on the 'cheaper flagship' called OnePlus 10R.
CELL PHONES
cepro.com

HP Z2 G9 Mini Workstation Desktop PC

The global computing and printer company HP is providing work from home (WFH) and hybrid workers with a room-friendly computing solution: The HP Z2 G9 Mini Workstation Desktop PC. HP says that its new and versatile, work-friendly PC is capable of living on a desk in plain site or behind...
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Lenovo Legion 3 series gaming phones leak on new render images

We’ve seen some rumors of the upcoming Lenovo Legion Y90 gaming smartphone in previous days and weeks, and today, we get to see the Lenovo Legion Phone 3 Series. There are supposedly two devices, the Lenovo Legion Phone 3 Pro and the Legion Phone 3 Elite gaming smartphones. Evan...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

OnePlus 10 could also arrive with a Snapdragon processor

OnePlus has decided to make some interesting changes in the last couple of years. The company has gotten rid of its T series, and rumors suggest that it plans to return to its roots. The company has also managed to deal with the ongoing chip shortage in a rather curious way, as it recently launched the OnePlus 10 Pro exclusively in China. The rest of the world is still waiting to see the official arrival of the OnePlus 10 series, but here’s some exciting information for us to enjoy while we wait, as the latest rumor claims that the vanilla variant will include the same processor as its Pro variant, while the OnePlus 10R could pack a different chip under the hood.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy