Carlo Ancelotti provides update on Eden Hazard's Real Madrid future

By Jack Gallagher
90min.com
 5 days ago

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Eden Hazard is in his plans for the 2022/23 season, despite Real Madrid's continued interest in Kylian Mbappe. Since his €100m move to Madrid...

FanSided

Carlo Ancelotti reminds everyone why he is the ultimate player’s coach

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is known as a manager for his highly successful managerial career. He has won a total of three Champions League titles as a manager, a feat that has been equaled only by Bob Paisley and Zinedine Zidane. He has won a league title in four of the five top-6 European leagues, and it would be a record if he wins the LaLiga title in Spain.
SOCCER
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
StyleCaster

Neymar’s Net Worth Proves He’s the World’s Most Expensive Soccer Player—Here’s His Salary

As one of the best soccer players in the world, it only makes sense that Neymar’s net worth reflects his status in the game. Today, the professional footballer’s salary puts him among the highest-paid athletes around the globe—but how much is Neymar worth, exactly? Neymar, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil. His father, Neymar Santos Sr., is a former footballer himself who quickly became his son’s mentor after witnessing his budding potential for the sport. From a young age, Neymar Jr. was coached in soccer. At the...
FIFA
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barty bats, Usyk chills and Maguire tees off – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.FootballHarry Maguire hit the course in Dubai Amazing day at the Pro Am for @SlyncDDC. Thanks for looking after me @SlyncIO, the event this weekend will be a special one. 🤩🏌🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LkWIlU9zkb— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 26, 2022As he and Jordan Pickford teamed up with Lee Westwood.5-a-side team sorted🏙⚽️@HarryMaguire93 @JPickford1 @DPWorldTour @SlyncDDC pic.twitter.com/T9EajDR3Zq— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 26, 2022Life’s a beach for Cristiano Ronaldo Proud Dad ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/v8gw3KVyqM— Cristiano...
TENNIS
90min.com

Newcastle in talks over Bruno Guimaraes - but no agreement reached

Newcastle are in talks with Lyon over a deal for Bruno Guimaraes - but sources close to the French club have denied that any agreement has been reached. Reports have surfaced on Wednesday that a €40m agreement had been reached between the two clubs and that the player was to undergo a medical. However 90min has learned that this is not the case as it stands.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Bruno Guimaraes undergoing Newcastle medical with €40m fee agreed

Lyon midfielder is undergoing a medical with Newcastle ahead of a €40m move to St. James' Park, 90min understands. Guimaraes has been linked with a move away from the Ligue 1 side all month, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Juventus also mentioned as possible destinations. Newcastle have moved into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Newcastle in talks with Sassuolo over Rogerio transfer

Newcastle are in talks to sign long-term target Rogerio from Serie A side Sassuolo, 90min understands. The Magpies have been on the hunt for a new left-back this January, but have seen a number of targets slip away from them. They were beaten to the signing of Lucas Digne by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Premier League announce changes to postponement rules

The Premier League has announced changes to their Covid-19 postponement rules following fan furore over recent fixture changes. Arsenal and Liverpool bore the brunt of the criticism after their recent requests for cancellations were granted. The latter's request to reschedule a Carabao Cup semi final caused particular controversy after it was revealed that a number of players delivered false positive tests.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Newcastle make approach for Brighton defender Dan Burn

Newcastle have made an approach for Brighton's Dan Burn as they search for a new defender in the final days of the January transfer market. The Magpies have attempted to sign Sevilla star Diego Carlos but the La Liga side have since informed them they will not be entertaining anymore bids for the Brazilian centre back.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Tottenham edging closer to loan move for Sofyan Amrabat

Tottenham are edging closer to completing the loan signing of Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, though the deal is dependant on the midfielder accepting the move. Spurs are looking to revamp their midfield options. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Harry Winks and Oliver Skipp have all been regulars under Antonio Conte since the Italian's arrival, but the more creative Dele Alli, Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso are all facing uncertain futures.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema holds talks with Barcelona and PSG

Vivianne Miedema has held talks with Barcelona and PSG regarding her future, but still remains open to extending her stay at Arsenal beyond the end of the season. The Netherlands international's deal in north London is poised to expire following the conclusion of the 2021/22 campaign and is free to speak to other clubs. She has been linked with a move to both the French and Spanish champions, in addition to the NWSL.
SOCCER
90min.com

Chelsea attackers unhappy with 'brutal' Thomas Tuchel treatment

Certain members of Chelsea's attacking ranks have grown weary of their 'brutal' treatment by head coach Thomas Tuchel and could push for a move in the summer. Tuchel was appointed as Frank Lampard's replacement at Stamford Bridge exactly a year ago and has guided the Blues to Champions League glory in 2021 before a title challenge in the first half of this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Transfer rumours: Lingard move in doubt, Spurs' Diaz offer

Newcastle have dominated the headlines once again over the past 24 hours, as they desperately seek to improve their squad before Monday's transfer deadline. The Magpies are not having things their own way, though. They are struggling to force through a deal for Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos with the Spanish club standing firm, while Atalanta have rejected a bid for frontman Duvan Zapata and their left-back Robin Gosens is set to join Inter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Premier League's best midfielders - ranked

The Premier League is home to a string of great midfielders and the best thing is, there's a player to suit everyone's needs. Destructive number fours, playmaking number sixes, dynamic number eights and silky number tens. You name it, the Premier League's got it. But who is the cream of...
PREMIER LEAGUE

