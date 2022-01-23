ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors Celebrate with Randy’s Computer

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48iAkB_0dtOzvs300

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Michelle & Randy Roy, owners of Randy’s Computer, on Thursday, January 20th, 2022. The Ambassadors joined the couple in celebrating the opening of their new location in Atlantic.

Randy Roy was living in Southern California when a friend asked him for help reassembling a desktop computer. It was then he realized his passion for customer service and computer repair. That was 25 years ago and since then, Randy & his wife, Michelle, have had many generous people offer them opportunities that they just couldn’t pass up. Fast forward to November 2021, they opened their doors to a second location in Atlantic. Randy and Michelle have been overwhelmed by the amount of support they have received in the past few months. The couple is grateful and excited to become a part of Atlantic’s tight knit community and look forward to continuing to support other small businesses.

Randy’s Computer specializes in computer sales and repair, hardware and software updates, backup solutions, computer education and training and more.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

DMACC Offers Combined Degree for Students Learning to be A Firefighter & Paramedic

(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines Area Community College is offering a new program to students wanting to learn to be a firefighter and a paramedic. DMACC’s coordinator of emergency medical service Dustin Dickhaut says when students graduate they are fully prepared to join a fire department. Graduates with an emergency response degree can start at around 60 thousand dollars a year – and that can increase to 70 thousand or more with overtime. The new program will start on the Ankeny campus next August in the fall 2022 semester.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic School Board tours Middle School; Photos of Renovation Progress

(Atlantic) The Atlantic School Board toured the Middle School Wednesday evening to check out the renovation progress. The Middle School was damaged following a fire last July. Superintendent Steve Barber provided the following photos and said the photos include the top-level science wing (Note the difference in color as new boards were dovetailed into existing hardwood). The new hardwood in the Media Center on the main floor. The far side will be carpeted later on in the construction phase. All subfloors have been installed and carpet will be put in the classrooms. Another photo is of the partial layout and installation of the Middle School Stage in the Auditorium.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Planter University Workshops Focus on Optimizing Planter Setup Across All Brands Local Workshop to be held in Cass County on February 10

(Ames) ISU Extension specialists are teaming up with ISU Ag and Biosystems Engineering specialists to bring planter equipment expertise across Iowa the week of February 7. Iowa State Extention Agronomist Aaron Saeugling says the program comes to Cass County on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Barkley Farms just outside of Lyman.
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Energage Names Cass Health a Winner of the 2022 Top Workplaces USA

(Atlantic) Cass Health earned the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage, a purpose-driven organization that develops solutions to build and brand Top Workplaces. This is the inaugural year for Top Workplaces USA, built on the program’s 14-year history surveying more than 20 million employees across 54 markets for the regional Top Workplaces awards.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
10K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy