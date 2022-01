CHEERS ... to the Cuyahoga EITC Coalition for its free “Super Refund Tax” events this month and next to help low-income county residents take advantage of the Earned Income Tax Credit to get money back when they work low-wage jobs. The coalition is offering free tax preparation at three events starting today for Cuyahoga County residents earning less than $58,000 a year, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin reports. Appointments are required, so call 211 or go to refundohio.org to schedule for today, Feb. 5 or Feb. 12. Today’s event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the PNC Fairfax Connection, 8229 Carnegie Avenue, in Cleveland.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO