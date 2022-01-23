ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

The shrimp returns: beloved flamenco singer Camarón stars in graphic novel

By Sam Jones in Madrid
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUl2i_0dtOzhl700

In death, as in life, the legendary flamenco singer Camarón de la Isla continues to confound expectations, cross borders and demand that his blistered and blistering voice be heard.

The revered, beloved and sometimes controversial cantaor died of lung cancer in July 1992, aged just 41. But as the 30th anniversary of his death looms, the singer born José Monge Cruz is being reincarnated in the black-and-white pages of a new graphic novel intended as a homage to Camarón, the music he created and the comic book itself.

Taking its name from one of his latter songs, Camarón, dicen de mí is the fruit of five years’ work by the writer Carlos Reymán and the illustrator and designer Raulowsky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MOgcW_0dtOzhl700
Camarón, Dicen de Mi has been five years in the making. Photograph: Desacorde Ediciones

The novel’s 190 pages focus on 10 moments in Camarón’s life, including his first performances as a child prodigy, his pivotal partnerships with the guitarists Paco de Lucía and Tomatito , and the recording of his divisive 1979 New Flamenco masterpiece, La leyenda del tiempo.

Camarón, dicen de mí begins with the singer’s birth into a musical Gypsy family in the small Andalucían town of San Fernando. José, who emerges into the world with howls that foretell the plangent songs to come, sets aside his dreams of becoming a bullfighter as his vocal talent becomes inescapably apparent.

His stage name – which translates as the Shrimp of the Island – was the nickname an uncle bestowed on him because of his thinness and pale skin.

In the second chapter, while play-fighting a calf, he has a premonition of perhaps the most formative moment of his life – his father’s premature death. For Raulowsky, both Camarón’s Gypsy heritage and the loss the singer suffered a young boy are key to understanding the paradox of the taciturn, introverted man and the passionate performer.

“Through the comic, I tried to understand why he gave himself over when he sang; why he sang with such passion,” says the illustrator.

“We know very well that flamenco is about pain; it’s like the blues. But where does that pain and that feeling spring from? It has to be something personal, doesn’t it? I think the early loss of his father must have marked his character very deeply. And he was a Gypsy, and his people had been through a lot of difficulties. He had internalised all those feelings of sadness.”

Raulowsky says he and Reymán opted for a graphic novel because of the form’s simplicity, visual potency and the way “it crosses the frontiers of verbal language”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xeIyB_0dtOzhl700
Camarón united Gypsy and non-Gypsy cultures and became an inspiration for all the poor, says illustrator Raulowsky. Photograph: Desacorde Ediciones

As well as devouring biographies and documentaries, the pair sought out those who had known Camarón, including Ricardo Panchón, who produced La leyenda del tiempo and agreed to provide the novel’s foreword. In it, Panchón’s describes Camarón as a “magical Gypsy” who would have been amused to see his life sketched out in a comic that depicts “an adventure that started sadly and ended sadly but which was a life as brilliant as it was quick”.

Despite his drug problems – and the scorn that his attempts to fuse flamenco with contemporary music elicited from purists – Camarón swiftly became an icon among Spain’s marginalised Gypsy population and beyond.

“When Camarón came along, he united Gypsy and non-Gypsy cultures and he became an inspiration for all the poor,” says Raulowsky.

The illustrator’s joy at seeing the book finally appear has been tempered by the loss of Reymán, who died a few weeks ago. A photographs of the pair strolling down a street on the night in June 2016 when they came up with the idea for the book is the novel’s penultimate image.

“I’m excited because the reception’s been great,” says Raulowsky. “But we’d thought we’d be able to enjoy this moment together, and obviously it hasn’t worked out that way.”

Although the book ends, inevitably, with Camarón’s physical decline and death, its final pages pay tribute to the transformative power of his once-mighty voice.

“I think the bit where we see him singing during his tragic end really represents his spirit and the way in which, as a man and an artist, he gave himself over to that spirit,” says Raulowsky.

“He gives himself over entirely and he breaks apart entirely. He was true to the very end.”

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrimp#Graphic Novel#New Flamenco#Contemporary Music#Dicen De M#La Leyenda Del Tiempo
WIBX 950

Comic Rock: 15 Rock Bands with Graphic Novels

Comics are everywhere, and I don’t mean Dilbert. It seems like every 6th new movie release is based on a Marvel or DC intellectual property. While the superhero movie craze is relatively new (20 years, give or take), comics themselves have been around forever. And now your favorite rock bands are getting into the fold.
COMICS
The Guardian

‘I wanted to try cocaine, but Jimi was against it’: Janis Ian on her tough, starlit life in music

‘I learned the truth at 17 / That love was meant for beauty queens / And high school girls with clear-skinned smiles / Who married young and then retired.” Janis Ian’s At Seventeen is an indelible portrait of life from the perspective of a socially awkward unattractive teen, inspired by a newspaper article that the singer-songwriter read about a young woman who thought her life would be perfect. “I learned the truth at 18,” the girl told the journalist. Ian changed her age and spent three months working on the intimate and confessional lyrics.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Black people were Hitler’s victims too – that must not be forgotten

Many people, even those with no more than a passing interest in sport, have heard of Jesse Owens, the American athlete who ruined Adolf Hitler’s moment in the sun. For there can be no question that Hitler saw the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin as the ideal platform from which to amplify Nazi propaganda and demonstrate his white supremacist ideology. But Owens, the grandchild of a slave, shattered that illusion.
SOCIETY
The Hollywood Reporter

Kathryn Kates, Actress in ‘Many Saints of Newark’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ Dies at 73

Kathryn Kates, a TV, film and theater actress known for her roles in The Many Saints of Newark, Seinfeld and Orange Is the New Black, has died. She was 73. Kates, who was living with lung cancer, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 22 surrounded by family including her sister Mallory, brother Josh and his wife Sue Ann, her representatives confirmed. “Kathryn was our client for many years, and about one year ago, after finding out that the lung cancer she was treated for 20 years ago had returned, we grew even closer,” her reps at Headline Talent Agency said in a...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Has the west fallen for Putin’s tricks in Ukraine?

The west has been fixated for more than two months on Russian preparations to mount a new land invasion of Ukraine. Except, it hasn’t happened – and it’s not likely to happen, at least in the form that’s most commonly imagined. Russia has used the bright, shiny object of an obvious troop concentration to panic the west into considering seriously its demands for rolling back Nato. But by focusing on the wrong problem, and joining in negotiations on Russia’s terms, the US and Nato have fallen for a massive strategic deception operation.
POLITICS
Variety

‘A Madea Homecoming’ Trailer: Tyler Perry’s Iconic Character Makes Netflix Debut

America’s favorite grandmother is back and badder than ever, “braless and lawless.” Netflix dropped the trailer Wednesday for Tyler Perry’s “A Madea Homecoming,” the 12th installment in the iconic franchise. “Black don’t crack… unless you’re using it,” Madea says in the trailer for the film, which will center around her great-grandson’s college graduation, where hidden secrets and family drama threaten to ruin the celebratory reunion. The movie streams on Feb. 25. Perry —  who has been playing Madea since 1999, when he first debuted the character in his play, “I Can Do Bad All by Myself” — was planning to retire his...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

John Leguizamo Calls Out Colorism in Hollywood: ‘I Stayed Out of the Sun So I Could Work’

Despite the push for representation onscreen, Hollywood still isn’t addressing all the issues. Following the debate over colorism in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights,” John Leguizamo spoke about his experience in the film industry. “There’s colorism within Latin culture that we have to fix, but there’s colorism in Hollywood too,” Leguizamo said during Nick Barili’s new series “Seen” in collaboration with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, as reported by Deadline. Leguizamo continued, “All the Latinos who’ve made it so far, a lot of them were light-skinned. What happened to all the Afro Latinos and the majority of the indigenous Latinos?...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

131K+
Followers
48K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy