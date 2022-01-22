ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toronto, OH

Toronto survives taut tilt with Sarahsville Shenandoah

 7 days ago

Toronto posted a tight 55-47 win over Sarahsville Shenandoah during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The last time Sarahsville Shenandoah and Toronto played in a 60-37 game on February 23, 2021. We covered the game. For a...

Ashtabula Edgewood tops Painesville Harvey

Ashtabula Edgewood notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Painesville Harvey 49-36 on January 26 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 22, Ashtabula Edgewood faced off against Perry and Painesville Harvey took on Geneva on January 19 at Painesville Harvey High School. Click here for a recap.
HIGH SCHOOL
Ironton St. Joseph Central trips New Boston Glenwood in tenacious tussle

Ironton St. Joseph Central topped New Boston Glenwood 50-41 in a tough tilt during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. Last season, New Boston Glenwood and Ironton St Joseph Central faced off on December 10, 2020 at Ironton St Joseph Central High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
HIGH SCHOOL
Cincinnati Mercy McAuley trips Cincinnati St. Ursula in tenacious tussle

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Cincinnati Mercy McAuley didn't mind, dispatching Cincinnati St. Ursula 39-31 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to...
BASKETBALL
Putting it all together: Cortland Maplewood overwhelms Southington Chalker

Impressive was a ready adjective for Cortland Maplewood's 56-15 throttling of Southington Chalker in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Cortland Maplewood and Southington Chalker faced off on January 13, 2021 at Cortland Maplewood High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. In recent action...
HIGH SCHOOL
Stopped cold: Morral Ridgedale thwarts McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley's quest

Morral Ridgedale charged McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and collected a 46-31 victory in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 27. The third quarter gave Morral Ridgedale a 46-31 lead over McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley. The Rockets kept a 20-19 intermission margin at the Rams' expense. The first quarter gave...
HIGH SCHOOL
Granville Christian claims gritty victory against Westerville Northside Christian

Granville Christian posted a tight 53-52 win over Westerville Northside Christian for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 27. Last season, Granville Christian and Westerville Northside Christian squared up on February 4, 2021 at Westerville Northside Christian School last season. For a full recap, click here. Westerville Northside Christian...
HIGH SCHOOL
Struthers escapes Jefferson

Struthers didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Jefferson 38-32 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 27. Last season, Struthers and Jefferson squared up on January 11, 2021 at Struthers High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. In recent action on...
STRUTHERS, OH
Storm warning: Dresden Tri-Valley rains down on New Concord John Glenn

Dresden Tri-Valley showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering New Concord John Glenn 61-39 in Ohio girls basketball on January 26. Last season, Dresden Tri-Valley and New Concord John Glenn faced off on December 17, 2020 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School. For more, click here. In recent action...
NEW CONCORD, OH
Cardinal defense stifles Shenandoah

CLARINDA – All 10 Clarinda Cardinals who saw the floor scored and the Cardinal defense wouldn’t let the Shenandoah offense get anything going in a 57-18 win for the Cardinal boys basketball team Monday, Jan. 24. The goal for Clarinda was to get out early against a Shenandoah...
SHENANDOAH, IA
Toledo Whitmer knocks out victory on Oregon Clay

No quarter was granted as Toledo Whitmer blunted Oregon Clay's plans 51-36 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 27. Recently on January 20 , Toledo Whitmer squared up on Fremont Ross in a basketball game . For more, click here. We want your feedback on the accuracy and...
BASKETBALL
Powerhouse performance: Vienna Mathews roars to big win over Warren Lordstown

Vienna Mathews' overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Warren Lordstown 66-11 in Ohio girls basketball on January 27. In recent action on January 20, Vienna Mathews faced off against Andover Pymatuning Valley and Warren Lordstown took on Kinsman Badger on January 20 at Warren Lordstown High School. For a full recap, click here.
HIGH SCHOOL
Willow Wood Symmes Valley flies high over Portsmouth Sciotoville East

Impressive was a ready adjective for Willow Wood Symmes Valley's 58-19 throttling of Portsmouth Sciotoville East on January 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Willow Wood Symmes Valley and Portsmouth Sciotoville East played in a 51-33 game on January 23, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
HIGH SCHOOL
Some kind of impressive: Frankfort Adena pounds Chillicothe Zane Trace

Frankfort Adena rolled past Chillicothe Zane Trace for a comfortable 57-21 victory on January 27 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. The last time Chillicothe Zane Trace and Frankfort Adena played in a 45-43 game on February 10, 2021. For a full recap, click here. In recent action on...
HIGH SCHOOL
Wheeling Linsly rides the rough off Woodsfield Monroe Central

Saddled up and ready to go, Wheeling Linsly spurred past Woodsfield Monroe Central 63-51 in Ohio girls basketball on January 27. In recent action on January 21, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Bridgeport and Wheeling Linsly took on Beverly Fort Frye on January 14 at Wheeling Linsly High School. For more, click here.
HIGH SCHOOL
Deep Run survives taut tilt with Mills Godwin 31-29

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Deep Run to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Mills Godwin 31-29 in Virginia girls basketball action on January 28. You're reading the most comprehensive coverage of Central Virginia high school sports, powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and join nearly a million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. To learn about how your business can become a sponsor of this coverage, e-mail citizen@henricocitizen.com.
HIGH SCHOOL
Marion Elgin slips past Mt. Victory Ridgemont

Marion Elgin poked just enough holes in Mt. Victory Ridgemont's defense to garner a taut 51-48 victory during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Mt Victory Ridgemont and Marion Elgin played in a 61-34 game on November 24, 2020. For a full recap, click here. In...
HIGH SCHOOL
Check those pacemakers, Chillicothe Unioto needs extra time to down Frankfort Adena

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Chillicothe Unioto could edge Frankfort Adena 71-68 at Chillicothe Unioto High on January 28 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Frankfort Adena and Chillicothe Unioto faced off on January 30, 2021 at Frankfort Adena High School. We covered the game. For...
HIGH SCHOOL
Portsmouth Clay takes a toll on Portsmouth Sciotoville East

Portsmouth Clay collected a 37-19 victory over Portsmouth Sciotoville East on January 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Portsmouth Clay's domination showed as it carried a 32-17 lead into the fourth quarter. Portsmouth Clay's shooting jumped to a 20-15 lead over Portsmouth Sciotoville East at the intermission. The...
HIGH SCHOOL
Lucasville Valley wins tense tussle with Beaver Eastern

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Lucasville Valley passed in a 66-58 victory at Beaver Eastern's expense in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Lucasville Valley and Beaver Eastern squared up on January 29, 2021 at Beaver Eastern High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
HIGH SCHOOL

