WA Marine Warning and Forecast

 5 days ago

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Seas 10 ft...

NY Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST. * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 65 kt and seas. * WHERE...In Massachusetts coastal waters, Coastal Waters. extending out to 25 nm South of Marthas Vineyard and. Nantucket. In...
TX Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots and. * WHERE...Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel. from 20 to 60 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port...
WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WAZ021-281245- South Washington Coast- Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Patchy frost. overnight. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. shifting to the southwest in...
PORTLAND, OR
WA Spokane WA Zone Forecast

WAZ031-290000- Northeast Blue Mountains- .REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. .TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, becoming partly cloudy. Lows in. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South. wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear....
SPOKANE, WA
First Warning Forecast | Light Snow Passing Through

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A quick-hitting bout of accumulating light snow draped areas along and north of I-64 with a coating to as much as 2″ of snow, forcing the hand for Friday school delays and closures. Even in a light snow the timing can make all the difference. As the daylight entrenches and temperatures rise above the freezing-mark, the still-falling snow will have more difficulty sticking to the ground, and we can even see a little melting. This isn’t an icy snow, and it’s easy to clear, but it will cake onto just about anything, and those crews just can’t get to everybody. This snow will start accumulating anew tonight, as the daylight again turns to the night sky. Temperatures drop rapidly through the 20s, which will cause some iciness on untreated roads. Whereas the first batch of snow fell along and north of I-64, the evening snows will primarily be along and south of I-64.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Light wind. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the. evening. A chance of light freezing drizzle and flurries. overnight. Lows 16 to 21. Light wind. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of...
OREGON STATE
CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON PST TODAY... Winds have fallen below advisory criteria and will continue to. diminish through the afternoon. _____
