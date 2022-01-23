WA Marine Warning and Forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A quick-hitting bout of accumulating light snow draped areas along and north of I-64 with a coating to as much as 2″ of snow, forcing the hand for Friday school delays and closures. Even in a light snow the timing can make all the difference. As the daylight entrenches and temperatures rise above the freezing-mark, the still-falling snow will have more difficulty sticking to the ground, and we can even see a little melting. This isn’t an icy snow, and it’s easy to clear, but it will cake onto just about anything, and those crews just can’t get to everybody. This snow will start accumulating anew tonight, as the daylight again turns to the night sky. Temperatures drop rapidly through the 20s, which will cause some iciness on untreated roads. Whereas the first batch of snow fell along and north of I-64, the evening snows will primarily be along and south of I-64.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 14 HOURS AGO