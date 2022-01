The Hilton family is expanding. According to People, Nicky Hilton and her husband, James Rothschild, are pregnant with their third child. The baby is due in the summer of 2022 and the sex of the baby is still unknown. The couple has two children already, Lily Grace Victoria, 5, and Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn, 4. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicky Rothschild (@nickyhilton) The addition comes as she has a busy schedule with her entrepreneurial ventures. In 2020, she became a collaborator with French Sole while juggling motherhood duties, when her children were 1 and 3 years old. For the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO