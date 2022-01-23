ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Raab says there will be no inquiry into Tory MP’s ‘Muslimness’ sacking claim

By Gavin Cordon
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KB6jE_0dtOwNuO00

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has said there will be no “specific investigation” into a claim by a Tory MP that she was told she had been fired as a minister due to concerns about her “Muslimness”

Nusrat Ghani said she was informed by a Government whip that her faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable” when she lost her job as a transport minister in 2020.

The claim was strongly denied by Chief Whip Mark Spencer who said her comments in an interview with The Sunday Times were “defamatory”.

Mr Raab said that while Ms Ghani’s allegation was “incredibly serious” there would be no investigation by the Conservative Party unless she submitted a formal complaint, which she has not done.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CuxCD_0dtOwNuO00

“He (Mr Spencer) has categorically denied it in what can only be described as the most forthright and robust terms indeed,” Mr Raab told Sky News’s Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme.

“If there are any claims like this they should result in a formal complaint which allows a formal investigation to take place.

“As the Chief Whip has pointed out Nus hasn’t made a formal complaint. She was asked to do so. In the absence of doing so there will be no specific investigation into this.”

In her interview, Ms Ghani said she had not pursued the matter at the time after being warned she would be “ostracised by colleagues” and her “career and reputation would be destroyed”.

Her explosive claim brought immediate condemnation from Conservative MPs and opposition parties alike, with Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi leading demands for an inquiry.

But in a dramatic move, Mr Spencer outed himself as the individual who spoke to Ms Ghani – although he strongly denied using the words claimed.

“To ensure other whips are not drawn into this matter, I am identifying myself as the person Nusrat Ghani MP has made claims about this evening,” he said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“These accusations are completely false and I consider them to be defamatory. I have never used those words attributed to me.”

The row erupted at the start of a crucial week for Mr Johnson, with Sue Gray, the senior civil servant investigating lockdown parties in Downing Street, expected to deliver her report.

The conduct of the whips’ office has come under intense scrutiny following claims that tactics amounting to blackmail were used to pressurise Tory MPs seeking to oust the Prime Minister.

In her interview, Ms Ghani, the MP for Wealden, said she was shocked when the issue of her background and faith was raised during a meeting in the whips’ office after the mini-reshuffle in February 2020.

“It was like being punched in the stomach. I felt humiliated and powerless,” she told the paper.

“I was told that at the reshuffle meeting in Downing Street that ‘Muslimness’ was raised as an ‘issue’, that my ‘Muslim women minister’ status was making colleagues uncomfortable and that there were concerns ‘that I wasn’t loyal to the party as I didn’t do enough to defend the party against Islamophobia allegations’.

“It was very clear to me that the whips and No 10 were holding me to a higher threshold of loyalty than others because of my background and faith.

“In the following weeks, I was informed that if I persisted in raising this that I would be ostracised by colleagues and my career and reputation would be destroyed.”

Mr Zahawi said it was essential that Ms Ghani’s claims were properly addressed by the party.

“There is no place for Islamophobia or any form of racism in our Conservative Party,” he tweeted.

“Nus Ghani is a friend, a colleague and a brilliant parliamentarian. This has to be investigated properly and racism routed out. #standwithNus.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: The hard Brexit gang think they’re holding Boris Johnson to ransom – they’re not

Reputation, more often than not, is a kind of delusion. To take but one example, the British imagine themselves, of all the nations on earth, to have a unique passion for talking about the weather.But they have chosen this reputation for themselves, entirely unconcerned by observable reality. If they stopped to think about it, they might wonder whether the billions of other people elsewhere in the world just let the monsoons and the hurricanes and the murderously hot summers just come and go without ever creeping into conversation.The Tories have a reputation for ruthlessness, in the sense that it has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sleaze watchdog attacks ‘bonkers’ rule that allowed Boris Johnson to escape investigation

Parliament’s sleaze watchdog Kathryn Stone has attacked the “bonkers” rules which prevent her office investigating Boris Johnson and other ministers over any alleged breaches of conduct rules.The parliamentary commissioner for standards decried the “inconsistency” of current rules which allowed her to probe alleged offences by MPs but not ministers – saying it was causing public anger.Speaking to MPs on the standards committee, Ms Stone confirmed she had not been able to look into alleged misconduct over Mr Johnson’s £142,000 flat refurbishment because donations had been received in his ministerial capacity.The watchdog said she agreed with Lord Evans’ assessment that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Sue Gray to submit report, as inquiry ‘handed photos of No 10 parties featuring PM’

The highly-anticipated report into alleged lockdown-breaching parties at No 10 is ready to go, with Cabinet Office sources confirming police have given senior civil servant Sue Gray clearance for the document to be published in full.Downing Street has said Boris Johnson wants to publish it – in full or in part – “as soon as possible”, meaning its potentially explosive findings may be known as early as Wednesday. Reports on Tuesday evening suggested Ms Gray was in possession of photographs showing parties in Downing Street, including images of the PM, alcohol bottles and people stood close together. Sky News...
POLITICS
The Independent

Zac Goldsmith accused of ‘lie’ to Lords over denial that Boris Johnson authorised Afghan dog rescue

Zac Goldsmith has been accused of lying to parliament in denying Boris Johnson authorised the rescue of cats and dogs from Afghanistan – after damning emails emerged.The Foreign Office minister is in the spotlight after telling the House of Lords the prime minister was “entirely accurate” to deny he was behind the evacuation of animals from Pen Farthing’s charity.Yet emails, sent from Lord Goldsmith’s office to the Foreign Office team overseeing the Kabul pull-out, have now appeared to undermine his claim, made on 7 December.In one, an official stated the charity Nowzad has “received a lot of publicity”, before...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nus Ghani
Person
Dominic Raab
The Independent

Alastair Campbell says Boris Johnson is ‘a global embarrassment’ for the UK

Alastair Campbell has said he thinks Boris Johnson is “a global embarrassment” for the UK amid the Metropolitan Police investigation into partygate.The former press secretary told Sky News: “Any situation where Downing Street is the centre of a police investigation is not a good situation to be in.”Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced on Tuesday that the force was launching its own inquiry into possible criminal offences by government staff.Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here.
U.K.
The Independent

Will Sue Gray’s report be released today? Everything we know

Westminster remains on tenterhooks as MPs and journalists await the hotly anticipated and delayed Sue Gray report into drinks gatherings and alleged Covid rule breaking in Downing Street and Whitehall.Prime minister Boris Johnson’s future hangs in the balance over the ‘partygate’ scandal, with many Tories saying they are awaiting for the publication of Ms Gray’s investigation before deciding whether or not to send in no confidence letters to the party’s 1992 Committee.Conservative Party rules mean that 54 letters are required before a formal leadership challenge can be triggered.As of lunchtime on Wednesday, Ms Gray’s report had not been put...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM accused of body shaming after cake comment aimed at SNP MP

The Prime Minister has been accused of “body shaming” SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford In an exchange during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Boris Johnson appeared to allude to Mr Blackford’s weight.The Prime Minister has been under pressure in recent weeks over parties held in and around Downing Street during lockdown, one of which was to celebrate his birthday which is believed to have involved a cake.While urging Mr Johnson to quit, Mr Blackford said: “The impending National Insurance tax hike hangs like a guillotine while they eat cake.”In response, the Prime Minister said: “I don’t know… who has been...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson’s wait for Gray’s report on partygate row continues

Boris Johnson’s anxious wait for an official report into No 10 parties continues as he again faced calls to quit over the row.The Prime Minister has been speaking to Tory MPs in the Commons in an attempt to shore up his position while he waits for senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report on the parties in No 10 and Whitehall during the 2020 coronavirus lockdowns.The report was expected to be handed to No 10 on Wednesday but had not been delivered by the time the Commons adjourned for the day, meaning Mr Johnson will not be able to make a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Tory Mp#The Sunday Times#The Conservative Party#Sky News#Nus#Conservative#Education
The Independent

Tory MPs will decide whether to oust Boris Johnson in ‘next few days’, says Iain Duncan Smith

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has said the party’s MPs will decide on Boris Johnson’s future in “the next few days”.The senior Tory figure said he was reserving “judgement” on the prime minister until the release of the Sue Gray report into parties in Downing Street during lockdown restrictions.But Sir Iain condemned the “appalling” social gatherings at No 10 and Whitehall, and made clear that Mr Johnson was now battling to save his premiership.“When it comes to the judgement on whether the prime minister should remain prime minister, well – that’s a decision many parliamentary members of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson insists ‘I am getting on with the job’ as he awaits partygate report

Boris Johnson rejected calls to resign as he waited for an official report into the partygate row.The Prime Minister insisted he was “getting on with the job”, although he acknowledged there were people who “want me out of the way” for a variety of reasons.Mr Johnson appeared at Prime Minister’s Questions with his future in the balance as Westminster awaits the release of senior official Sue Gray’s report into alleged lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and Whitehall.The report is expected to be handed to No 10 on Wednesday, although it had not been submitted by the time Mr Johnson stood...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP claims she was told she lost her job because of her ‘Muslimness’

Boris Johnson is facing calls for an inquiry after a Tory MP said she was told that she was sacked from her ministerial post because her Muslim faith was “making colleagues uncomfortable”.Nusrat Ghani said when she lost her job as a transport minister in 2020, a Government whip told her “Muslimness” had been raised as an issue at a Downing Street meeting to discuss the reshuffle.Her explosive claim in an interview with The Sunday Times brought immediate condemnation from Conservative MPs and opposition parties alike, with demands for an inquiry.Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said there was no place for Islamophobia...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Tory MP says she was sacked as minister because her Muslim faith ‘made colleagues uncomfortable’

A Conservative MP claimed she was told her Muslim faith was “making colleagues feel uncomfortable” after asking why she was sacked as a minister. Nusrat Ghani, who lost her government job in 2020, told The Sunday Times she had asked a party whip about the decision and was told her religion was discussed at a Downing Street meeting. The former transport minister also said she was told there were concerns she was not doing enough to defend the Tories against allegations of Islamophobia. Her remarks brought immediate condemnation from Ms Ghani’s colleagues in the Conservative Party and have also...
U.K.
The Independent

Police spark political firestorm with bid to censor Partygate report

Police have been heavily criticised for ordering a Whitehall report on the Partygate scandal to be stripped of references to the most serious alleged Downing Street breaches of Covid lockdown rules.One former director of public prosecutions blasted the decision as “disproportionate”, while Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said it raised the spectre of an establishment “stitch-up” to save Boris Johnson.Angry Tory rebels told The Independent that they fear their efforts to oust the prime minister will run into the sand if the report by senior civil servant Sue Gray is published in heavily-censored form or delayed for months until...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of body-shaming after ‘too much cake’ jibe at SNP’s Ian Blackford

Boris Johnson has been accused of body-shaming a political rival after asking him “who has been eating more cake?” as he replied to a question in parliament.At prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, Ian Blackford, the SNP’s leader in Westminster, challenged Mr Johnson on his handling of the “partygate” scandal.He said the affair was “sucking attention from the real issues facing the public”, such as the cost of living crisis.Mr Blackford added that the looming increase to national insurance contributions was hanging over the public “like a guillotine” while those in Downing Street “eat cake” – a reference to the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Censored version of Sue Gray’s Partygate report to go to Boris Johnson ‘shortly’

A heavily-censored version of the Sue Gray report into allegations of lockdown-breaching parties at 10 Downing Street is to be presented to Boris Johnson “shortly”, The Independent has learnt.A source close to the investigation team said that, in line with the requests of Scotland Yard, the report will be stripped of details which the Metropolitan Police fear could compromise their separate inquiry into potential criminal behaviour.Police this evening promised they will complete their investigations “promptly” and will be writing to all those identified by Ms Gray’s team “as having potentially breached (Covid) regulations”.No date has been set for the redacted...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government ‘fully committed’ to National Insurance increase, says No 10

No 10 has sought to dismiss reports that Boris Johnson is “wobbling” over increasing National Insurance, saying the Government is “fully committed” to introducing the tax rise in the spring.The Prime Minister is under pressure from some Conservative MPs to scrap or at least delay the increase to win back support as he awaits the findings of Whitehall and police inquiries into claims of lockdown-busting parties held in Downing Street.The Times cited a Government source as saying Mr Johnson is “wobbling” over the rise, which is designed to tackle the Covid-induced NHS backlog and reform social care, with the...
POLITICS
AFP

UK's Johnson defiant as 'partygate' report looms

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday defended his government's record, vowing to fight on as he braced for a potentially damning report into lockdown-breaching parties. "And that therefore the mandate is personal rather than entirely party, and that any prime minister would be very well advised to seek a fresh mandate."
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Of course I will do what I said’: PM challenged on calls to publish Sue Gray report in full

Boris Johnson is under intense political pressure to publish in “full” the long-awaited report by Sue Gray into rule-busting parties in No 10, as he was challenged in the Commons.It comes as Downing Street is braced to receive the report by the senior civil servant in the next 24 hours and the decision of the Metropolitan Police to launch a separate probe into “a number” of allegations.While some Conservative MPs have already called on Mr Johnson to resign over the affair, many are reserving judgement on his embattled premiership until Ms Gray’s report is made public.Pressing Mr Johnson on...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

462K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy