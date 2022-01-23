Saturday Kitchen undergoes last-minute replacement as host Matt Tebbutt has emergency surgery

Fans of the BBC One cooking show Saturday Kitchen have reacted after regular host Matt Tebbutt was replaced at the last minute for this week’s instalment.

The chef posted on Instagram just days ago that he had been rushed to hospital to undergo emergency surgery, meaning he was unavailable to film the latest episode.

Tebbutt revealed that he had to have his appendix removed, meaning he will likely miss the next few weeks as he recovers.

Angela Hartnett stepped into his shoes to present yesterday’s episode (22 January) while Anna Haugh and Ravneet Gill were on kitchen duties.

The celebrity guest for the episode was comedian and Gavin & Stacey star Rob Brydon .

At the beginning of the episode, Hartnett explained the change of host, revealing that Tebbutt was “incredibly disappointed” to miss the broadcast.

“For those of you who have not seen it on social media, Matt had to have his appendix out,” she said.

“He is looking well, he’s amazing, but we will not show you any pictures of him in hospital. But we love you, Matt, and get well soon from all of us and the team here.”

Fans sent well wishes to the recovering presenter on social media.

“@AngelaHartnett I’m glad you were able to step in. Get well soon Matt!” wrote one person.

“Get well soon Matt, and thanks to Angela for standing in and doing a great show,” wrote another.

“Don’t rush back. But get better soon. Please take as long as possible,” wrote someone else. Angela is smashing it.

Saturday Kitchen airs on Saturdays at 10am on BBC One.