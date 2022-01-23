ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Saturday Kitchen undergoes last-minute replacement as host Matt Tebbutt has emergency surgery

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0jOm_0dtOwL8w00

Fans of the BBC One cooking show Saturday Kitchen have reacted after regular host Matt Tebbutt was replaced at the last minute for this week’s instalment.

The chef posted on Instagram just days ago that he had been rushed to hospital to undergo emergency surgery, meaning he was unavailable to film the latest episode.

Tebbutt revealed that he had to have his appendix removed, meaning he will likely miss the next few weeks as he recovers.

Angela Hartnett stepped into his shoes to present yesterday’s episode (22 January) while Anna Haugh and Ravneet Gill were on kitchen duties.

The celebrity guest for the episode was comedian and Gavin & Stacey star Rob Brydon .

At the beginning of the episode, Hartnett explained the change of host, revealing that Tebbutt was “incredibly disappointed” to miss the broadcast.

“For those of you who have not seen it on social media, Matt had to have his appendix out,” she said.

“He is looking well, he’s amazing, but we will not show you any pictures of him in hospital. But we love you, Matt, and get well soon from all of us and the team here.”

Fans sent well wishes to the recovering presenter on social media.

“@AngelaHartnett I’m glad you were able to step in. Get well soon Matt!” wrote one person.

“Get well soon Matt, and thanks to Angela for standing in and doing a great show,” wrote another.

“Don’t rush back. But get better soon. Please take as long as possible,” wrote someone else. Angela is smashing it.

Saturday Kitchen airs on Saturdays at 10am on BBC One.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman reveals awkward moment boyfriend mistook her positive pregnancy test for Covid test

This TikTok gives a whole new meaning to the phrase, “I tested positive”.In a hilarious video that now has over 16 million views, TikToker Hannah Alexis Grace shared her boyfriend’s confused reaction to finding out she’s pregnant over text.The TikTok begins with screenshots from the couple’s conversation, with a voiceover saying “Here’s how telling my boyfriend I’m pregnant went.” Hannah tells her partner, Charlie, that she finally knows why she feels ill, and sends him a picture of a positive pregnancy test. His response? “Are you joking me”.He asks his girlfriend if anyone knows she’s positive, to which she responds...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Cosmopolitan

Khloé Kardashian comments on Tristan Thompson paternity drama for the first time

Khloé Kardashian has addressed the fact Tristan Thompson fathered a third child, with a subtle Instagram caption. Last month, basketball player Tristan made headlines when personal trainer Maralee Nichols alleged she had given birth to his child, after getting pregnant while he was in a relationship with Keeping Up With The Kardashian's Khloé.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Tebbutt
Person
Rob Brydon
People

TLC Star Shauna Rae Reveals She Visited an OB-GYN to See If She 'Can Carry a Baby'

Shauna Rae Lesick isn't planning to become a new mom anytime soon, but the 22-year-old says knowing the status of her fertility health is a priority. After battling brain cancer as a baby, Lesick underwent surgery and three years of chemotherapy. The treatments were successful, but when she was 5, doctors discovered that her pituitary (which is responsible for producing hormones in the body that control metabolism and growth) had been rendered dormant.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after revealing she was called out for wearing crop top to a job interview

Rule of thumb: dress for the job you want. This TikToker took that advice literally when she revealed in a viral video that a hiring manager called her “unprofessional” for wearing a crop top to a job interview.In the TikTok, Em records herself in the car wearing a short-sleeve red crop top. The voiceover says, “He asked me why I wore a crop top to an interview and said it was unprofessional.” Em cuts the video to show the location of the interview, a Twin Peaks restaurant, and a uniform. “If you know, you know,” she says. The video received...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TVLine

Peter Robbins, Original Voice of Charlie Brown in Peanuts Cartoons, Dead at 65

Actor Peter Robbins, who in his youth provided the original voice of Charlie Brown in various Peanuts cartoons, has died. He was 65. Robbins’ family confirmed to Fox 5 San Diego that the actor died by suicide earlier this month. Throughout the 1960s, Robbins lent his voice to Charlie Brown in several Peanuts specials, including the beloved holiday staples A Charlie Brown Christmas (in 1965) and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (in 1966). He also voiced the character in other CBS primetime shorts, including Charlie Brown’s All Stars! (1966), You’re in Love, Charlie Brown (1967) and He’s Your Dog, Charlie Brown (1968), as well as...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saturday Kitchen#Emergency Surgery#Bbc One#Celebrity#Gavin Stacey
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Star Jason Bateman Explains How ‘Little House on Prairie’ Star Michael Landon Inspired Him

“Ozark” star Jason Bateman got his start in the industry very early on, by starring in “Little House on the Prairie” at just 12 years old. He played James Cooper Ingalls, the second adopted son of Charles and Caroline Ingalls. Bateman starred in 21 episodes of the hit series between 1981 and 1982. During that time, he learned from Michael Landon how to balance multiple roles on a film or television set.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Jeopardy!’ Record Breaker Amy Schneider Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Record-breaking Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider wrapped up her historic 40-game winning streak Wednesday evening. And while her gameplay has come to an end for now, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Schneider has signed with CAA. Schneider is the most successful woman ever to compete on Jeopardy! and ranks as No. 2 on Jeopardy!’s all-time consecutive wins list, with her winnings totaling $1.4 million. In overall wins, the Oakland-based engineering manager is behind only Ken Jennings (74 straight), who took over part-time hosting duties after the death of longtime host Alex Trebek. Schneider’s winnings put her among the top four highest-winning contestants during...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

John Stamos Remembers Last Time Seeing Bob Saget: “He Was at Peace Somehow”

John Stamos reflected on his final meeting with Bob Saget, who was found dead Jan. 9 at 65, in a tribute to his longtime friend and Full House co-star. In an interview with The New York Times, Stamos recalls some of the duo’s earliest and last interactions, noting they had a rocky beginning on Full House due to their opposing approaches to work. While remembering a video of the sitcom cast’s final bows, a moment in which Saget hugged and kissed Stamos, the actor admitted at the time that, “I don’t know how close I was to him at the end there....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Pete Davidson Finally Explains How He Managed To Charm Kim Kardashian, Kate Beckinsale, Ariana Grande And More

Of all the unbelievable things that happen in this world, people seem to be caught up on the fact that Pete Davidson seems to be able to pull some of the world’s most desirable and popular ladies. The SNL star previously dated Kate Beckinsale and was once engaged to Ariana Grande. Now, Davidson has charmed Kim Kardashian as well. The comic has explained how he has managed to connect with so many leading ladies that seemingly don't have a lot in common with him.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Mel Gibson Gives Health Update After Battle with COVID

Mel Gibson is juggling multiple projects, including his new movie “Last Looks,” following a battle with COVID that landed him in the hospital. “Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Mel, who opened up about his health, reflected on his life tenets, and chatted about his roles in “Father Stu” and “Last Looks.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

‘Bull’ Star Michael Weatherly Makes Big Announcement About Movie He Directed

Bull series lead Michael Weatherly unveiled a major step in sharing a film that he directed with his fans. “This is a message inviting you to michaelweatherly.com,” the Bull actor said in a video uploaded to Twitter. “Where I am hoping I will be able to post a movie that I directed and also some music that I made with some friends that you might find interesting. Anyway, it’s a nice, snowy morning, so I thought I’d share it with you.”
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Jennifer Lopez Looks Super Fit in a Plunging Purple Bodysuit and Jeans

Jennifer Lopez showed off a stunning casual look on Instagram in a carousel of images captioned, “La-La-Lavender." Lopez accessorized the look with layers of chains and a pair of open-toe platform heels. The actress and singer is currently promoting the new movie Marry Me with Owen Wilson. On Friday,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Spotify recruiting producers to manage ‘every step’ of Harry and Meghan’s podcast

Spotify is looking to hire new producers to work on an untitled podcast under its deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after releasing just one episode more than a year ago.The couple signed an exclusive multi-year deal with the streaming giant in 2020 on behalf of their newly formed production company, Archewell Audio.However, to date they have only released a single episode as part of the partnership: a holiday special featuring a series of high-profile contributors, including Sir Elton John and James Corden.Now, Spotify is advertising for producers to work on its Gimlet Projects arm to work with...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Adele’s Volatile Relationship With Rich Paul Threatens Her Vegas Residency

Adele fans who were hoping to catch her during her Las Vegas residency might find themselves waiting even longer (or indefinitely) to see her live. The pop star’s Caesar’s Palace “Weekends With Adele” residency, which was supposed to start in mid-January has already faced a series of delays and now maybe reportedly delayed even further due to issues with sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

462K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy