The “Yellowstone” prequel, “1883” is already becoming a new fan favorite. The series, which premiered just last month in December 2021, gives viewers a look into how the Dutton family came to own their impressive Yellowstone ranch. A huge focal point of the show is Tim McGraw, who plays James Dutton on the show. James is an ancestor of John Dutton, who is the patriarch in “Yellowstone.” In “1883,” McGraw is playing opposite his real-life wife, Faith Hill, who plays matriarch Margaret Dutton on the show. The cast is also full of other impressive names including Sam Elliott and Eric Nelsen.

