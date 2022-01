The free N95 masks provided by the Biden administration has begun arriving at pharmacies and grocery stores across the country. The government announced last week they planned on delivering 400 million masks to the public. “Every person is allowed up to three free masks pending availability,” the Department of Health and Human Services says.The initiative comes after fresh guidelines were issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency has said that cloth masks are not effective in the face of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, which now makes up almost all new cases in the US....

U.S. POLITICS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO