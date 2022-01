AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Zoo on Friday announced the name for its newest addition, a baby white-cheeked gibbon. The gibbon’s name is Lolani. The name, which means “royal hawk, soaring to new heights” in Lao, was “selected” by the gibbon’s parents, Milo (father) and Parker (mother). This month, the public voted for their favorite name from the following five gender-neutral options, as the baby’s sex isn’t known: Lolani, Keo, Kanoa, Rou and Jinzi. The two names with the most votes -- Lolani and Keo -- were presented to the gibbon family during enrichment on Friday, and the enrichment item one of the parents touched first dictated the baby’s name.

AKRON, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO