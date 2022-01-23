Several departments respond to barn fire in Wayne County (photos)

Several departments were called to a barn fire on Ridge Road over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 12:45 p.m. the Alton Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on Ridge Road.

They say the first officer on-scene reported a working fire.

Sodus, Wallington, Sodus Point, Sodus Center, Lyons, Wolcott, and East Wililamson fire departments all responded. Several other agencies including New York State Police, County EMS, fire coordinators, and Wayne County 911 assisted, too.

The Wallington Fire Department shared the following images from the scene.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).