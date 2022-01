Fan voting has ended. The media and player ballots have been submitted. It's time to reveal the 2022 NBA All-Stars. This year's All-Star Game, which will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, will feature a few familiar faces. LeBron James and Kevin Durant will once again serve as All-Star captains after finishing with the most fan votes in their respective conferences. Former MVPs Giannis Antetokounmpo and Stephen Curry were named All-Star starters, hardly a surprise considering their popularity around the world.

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO