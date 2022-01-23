ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Adena Health Systems continuing COVID-19 safety protocols as cases surge

By Megan Becker, Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=341z2L_0dtOtWV400

CHILLICOTHE— The new year has welcomed a surge of COVID-19 cases and new ways to combat the virus.

Adena Health Systems has continued to use safety methods from the beginning of the pandemic, like mask mandates and social distancing, and has implemented new safety procedures to slow the spread of the virus.

The hospital has temporarily stopped inpatient elective surgeries, as long as there is no risk of patient death, disability, spreading cancer or severe pains. The goal is to have more available hospital beds for patients with COVID-19.

Another method of freeing up hospital beds is sending lower-risk patients home with medical equipment to aid them in recovery. The at-home program is designed for people who have already been hospitalized with COVID-19, have received treatment and are improving.

The patient is sent home with an iPad and a pulse oximeter blood pressure cuff and the patient shares their vitals virtually with their doctor.

"When they're sick and they're on the floor, they can be there for seven to 10 days. That's a very slow recovery," said Kirk Tucker, Chief Clinical Officer at Adena Health System. "Once you're heading in the right direction, there's no reason you have to spend the rest of it sitting in a hospital bed."

The hospital is also now offering the antiviral medications PAXLOVID and molnupiravir to treat COVID-19. The treatment is in limited supply and requires a physician's prescription and a COVID-19 positive test result.

Patients also have to be considered high-risk to receive the medication, such as patients with advanced age, diabetes, heart disease, etc.

"It gives your immune system a little bit of a head start on stopping the infection before the infection can overwhelm your lungs and make you very, very sick," Tucker said. "They reduce your chance of hospitalization and death if you can get on these drugs."

Ongoing safety measures include limiting visitors, requiring everyone to wear a surgical mask, encouraging hand hygiene and giving time off to sick healthcare workers.

In a Facebook Live conversation from Jan. 7, Jeff Graham, the president and CEO of Adena Health Systems, said the hospital is facing staff shortages.

"What COVID has done is we were already in a staffing shortage across the U.S.," Graham said. "Now we just maxed out every bed every day... You've got this gap that you're trying to fill with staff where you're already short and that's what compounds things."

Molly Grooms, the Chief Nursing Officer for Adena Health Systems, said during the Facebook Live event that the hospital has extended wait times because of an overflow of patients.

"With the amount of patients that we're seeing at our urgent cares our testing numbers have actually gone through the roof," Grooms said. "In the ER we're seeing a lot of record numbers and we're staying full all the time."

As of Wednesday, Adena Health Systems have 84 COVID-19 positive patients admitted throughout their four hospitals. 22 of those patients are admitted to the intensive care unit or step-down unit. Everyone that is in the ICU or on a ventilator is unvaccinated.

Last week, 73 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Adena Health Systems — seven patients were vaccinated and 66 were unvaccinated.

"All of the deaths that I've reviewed since mid-December, except for one where I could not find documentation of vaccine status, all of the deaths have been in unvaccinated patients," Tucker said. "We're probably talking 30 of them now since mid-December in the last four weeks."

Grooms said handwashing, wearing a mask and getting the COVID-19 vaccine are important for staying healthy during the pandemic.

"There's a lot of evidence that suggests that that's very helpful," Grooms said. "That's what we do within our own four walls... we're able to see a lot of success."

Megan Becker is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. She can be reached at 740-349-1106, email her at mbecker@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @BeckerReporting

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Emergency response to Pittsburgh bridge collapse

Emergency officials say no one was killed in this morning's bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, but several people were injured. It happened hours before President Biden's visit to the city to discuss the implementation of his infrastructure plan. CBS Pittsburgh reporter Meghan Schiller is at the scene with the latest.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

WHO director praises Neil Young for leaving Spotify over vaccine misinformation

Neil Young is getting support for leaving Spotify this week – even the director of the World Health Organization is praising the musician. Young said he wanted his music removed from the music streaming platform this week because of the "false information about vaccines being spread." The 76-year-old rocker apparently doesn't want to share a platform with Joe Rogan, whose podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience" has an exclusive deal with Spotify and has frequently spread false information about COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Adena, OH
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Chillicothe, OH
Chillicothe, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
CNN

Pennsylvania court declares state's no-excuse absentee voting law unconstitutional

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday struck down a law that allows no-excuse absentee voting, saying it violates the state constitution. The law, known as Act 77, was enacted in late 2019 with strong bipartisan support. But in September, more than a dozen Republicans in the state House -- most of whom voted for the law -- filed suit, asserting that the changes made to absentee voting were unconstitutional and should have been pursued through a constitutional amendment placed before voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Immune System#Drugs#Adena Health Systems#Paxlovid
newsnationnow.com

Houston police arrest man suspected of shooting 3 officers

HOUSTON (NewsNation Now) — Police arrested the man they believe shot three officers and fired at a SWAT team during a standoff, according to a tweet from the Houston Police department. The three officers shot earlier have non-life-threatening injuries — one was shot in the foot, another in the...
HOUSTON, TX
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

397
Followers
125
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy