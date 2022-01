In Imani Perry’s “South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon Line to Understand the Soul of a Nation,” the scholar and author explores a region that has been formative to her own live, and, as she argues, to the country. Through memoir and reportage Perry demonstrates that the South most people think they know is far more varied and complex. She is also the author of “Breathe: A Letter to My Sons” and “May We Forever Stand: A History of the Black National Anthem.” Perry is a professor of African American Studies at Princeton University. The Birmingham, Ala., native grew up in Cambridge and now lives outside Philadelphia.

