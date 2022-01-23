ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Get Two High-Quality Drones For The Price Of One With This Deal

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 5 days ago

Drones can be used for a variety of interests and reasons. Journalists use them when wanting to tell a story and offer more vantage points. They’ve proven useful for photographers looking to get the perfect shot or angle. They’ve been used by farmers to monitor and assess crops. But drones aren’t...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

This Ultra-Thin Wireless Charger Has 45,000 5-Star Reviews and Is Just $11 Today

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nothing annoys people more than messy charging cables just randomly strewn on floors and by outlets. It’s an eyesore that’s nearly impossible to hide. Thankfully, there’s a sleek looking wireless charging pad that not only helps to mitigate the clutter, but it also can conveniently charge your phones while on the go. Best of all, this ultra-thin wireless charging pad is only $11 — a 45% discount...
ELECTRONICS
KXLY

3 of the best high-quality smart TVs

Although chip shortages and supply chain issues are pushing the prices of entry-level TVs higher, there are deep discounts on midrange and high-end TVs that have the best picture quality. Here are three of CNET’s favorite high-quality-picture smart TVs available now. TCL 6-Series Roku TV. Starting at $950 for...
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

This flying donut is probably one of the safest drones around

Who knew that ditching half the fans would actually yield in what seems to be a more stable and safer drone, which is exactly what this odd-looking drone is promising. Drones are no longer things immediately associated with the military and warfare. Thanks to companies like DJI, commercial drones have gone mainstream and have become familiar to many people in different walks of life. Despite differences in design, almost all drones share the same four-rotor system that gives them their technical name of “quadcopter.” This isn’t the only possible design, however, and a different kind of drone is trying to sell the idea of having only two fans instead of four.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Resolution#Fpv
TechRadar

Samsung QN85A Neo-QLED TV gets huge $700 price cut in today's deals

The 65-inch inch version of the stunning Samsung QN85A Neo-QLED TV is just $1,499.99 (was $2,199.99) in today's deals at the official Samsung store. Not only is this larger size the same price as the smaller 55-inch version right now, but it's actually matching the price we saw over Black Friday. A full $700 makes this one a pricey, but worthwhile investment if you're really serious about your picture quality.
ELECTRONICS
MacRumors Forums

Deals: Get the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for Record Low Price of $449 on Amazon

Apple's 256GB Wi-Fi iPad has dropped to $449.00 today on Amazon, from $479.00. This sale is available in both Space Gray and Silver color options, and both are in stock and ready to ship today. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a...
ELECTRONICS
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Get Microsoft Office Home and Business on your Mac for One Low Price

Looking for ways to work smarter and be more productive in 2022? You need software that will help you stay on the cutting edge and work more seamlessly than ever. Microsoft Office has been the world's leading office suite for decades at this point, which is why it's always in hot demand. Not every entrepreneur can afford to add it to their repertoire given the price tag. But with this special Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021: Lifetime License, you can. For a limited time, it's only $49.99 (reg. $349).
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

The latest Samsung Galaxy S22 leak includes high-quality renders and a higher price tag

We keep receiving more information about Samsung’s upcoming devices. Earlier today, we saw Samsung’s official invitation for the next Galaxy Unpacked event, where the South Korean tech giant will most likely launch the new Galaxy S22 series. However, we don’t have to wait that long to see high-quality images of the complete S22 series since @evleaks has posted some jaw-dropping images.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
shorefire.com

Scotty Sire’s Happyface Delivers High-Quality CBD At The Best Prices

The LA-based musician, entrepreneur and digital creator Scotty Sire and his business partner Jay Boice recently launched happyface to deliver the highest quality CBD products at the best possible prices. Happyface supplies sustainably grown hemp products in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. Having benefited from the effects of CBD firsthand, Sire and Boice believe in the mental and physical health benefits and want to pave the way for these products to be accessible for all.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Earbuds for the Office and Working From Home

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Wearing earbuds at work used to be a bit of a rare occurrence. After all, if you worked in an open-concept office space (remember those?), you needed to be able to hear if a colleague asked you a question, and you’d never have them in your ears during a meeting. But now, of course, they’re a more common 9-to-5 accessory than ever. If you’re working from home or you and your partner have to join Zoom meetings at the...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Take Command of Your Smart Home With One of the Best Smart Displays

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Smart displays haven’t completely gotten the respect they deserve. This is partly because they so closely resemble digital photo frames, which are some of the most maligned gadgets of the last 20 years. But slowly and surely, the world is coming to realize that the best smart displays actually have a fair amount of utility when it comes to video calls and orchestrating dozens of smart home...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Get unlimited high-quality stock photos for life, now less than $30

The quality of the images you use can make or break any marketing materials, business presentation or website — and they’re a direct reflection of your brand. Whatever you create, using a high-quality stock photo service can change everything. For a limited time, you can grab an unlimited...
PHOTOGRAPHY
rekkerd.org

Flash Sale: Get a year of Loopcloud for the price of one pack

Loopcloud is offering a 30% discount across its annual plans for the next few days, enabling you to receive a whole year of Loopcloud for the price of one sample pack. A Loopcloud subscription comes with a massive collection of 4 million royalty free samples. The largest, most diverse and...
The Independent

Apple publishes new information about AirTags as tracking controversy continues

Apple has updated a “Personal Safety User Guide” amid an ongoing controversy about its AirTags tracking devices.The company launched the tags last year, touting them as a safe and secure way to track the location of important objects, such as bags and keys. But in recent weeks a number of reports have suggested the tags are being used to track people by being attached to their cars or other devices.Apple has said that the tags are built with security in mind, and include a range of features intended to ensure they cannot be used to stalk people or threaten their...
NFL
Robb Report

Watch: This Flying Car Is Now Officially Certified to Hit the Skies

It’s official: Klein Vision’s futuristic flying car has been given the green light. The simply named AirCar was recently awarded an official Certificate of Airworthiness by the Slovak Transport Authority, after completing 70 hours of rigorous testing. The hybrid vehicle—part aircraft, part car—successfully executed more than 200 takeoffs and landings that were all in line with the European Aviation Safety Agency standards, according to a statement released Monday. Klein Vision said the aircraft showcased astonishing stability throughout the challenging test flights. It was even able to take off and land without the pilot touching the controls. In other words, it passed with flying...
CARS
The Independent

Rare black diamond from ‘outer space’ goes on sale and can be bought with cryptocurrency

A rare 555.55-carat diamond from outer space is being sold at auction for millions of pounds.“The Enigma”, as the dark rock has been called, is thought to have originated from a meteoric impact or a ‘diamond-bearing asteroid that hit the planet. It is heavier than both the 530-carat Great Star of Africa, and the 545.7-carat Golden Jubilee.As well as its specific carat, the Enigma also contains exactly 55 facets or faces.Black diamonds, which are also known as Carbonado diamonds, can be dated as far back as 3.8 billion years. They are found in alluvial, sedimentary deposits, close to or on...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
SPY

Ending Soon: The Internet’s Best Deals, Sales & Secret Coupon Codes for Jan. 2022

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, SPY may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Table of Contents Amazon Anthropologie ASOS Bed Bath & Beyond Bonobos Everlane Horchow J.Crew Madewell Nordstrom Overstock Philips SSENSE  Sur La Table Wayfair Williams Sonoma Urban Outfitters West Elm A new week is here, and the deals are certainly in abundance. During the week of January 24, you can find savings at many of your favorite retailers, including ASOS, Amazon, Wayfair, J.Crew, Bonobos, Sur La Table, Urban Outfitters, SSENSE, West Elm, Nordstrom and more. Below we’ve highlighted some of our favorite sales of the week to help...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy