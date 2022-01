A Cabinet minister has said Sue Gray's report may be redacted for "security" reasons – amid calls for it to be released in full.Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, said parts of the internal inquiry could be "problematic to publish".But she stressed: "We have been absolutely clear that we will publish the findings of the report."The government could have a fight on its hands if it decides to redact the report, with Tory MPs and opposition figures both having said the report should be released in its entirety. Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Tuesday: "We need to see the report...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO