ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Aymeric Laporte urges Man City to stay focused after winning run is ended

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w0O73_0dtOq0lM00

Aymeric Laporte says runaway Premier League leaders Manchester City must not lose focus as they head into a fortnight’s break on the back of dropping points for the first time since October.

City’s impressive winning run was halted at 12 top-flight games by Saturday’s frustrating 1-1 draw at Southampton

Defender Laporte headed the visitors’ second-half equaliser but, despite dominating possession, they could not find a crucial second, with Kevin De Bruyne and substitute Gabriel Jesus each denied by the woodwork.

Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions do not return to action until an FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to Championship club Fulham on February 5, while their next league outing comes four days later when Brentford visit the Etihad Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dtC8j_0dtOq0lM00
Laporte equalised at St Mary’s (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Wire)

“I think we played really well and maybe deserved more, but if we don’t score more than one goal it’s very difficult,” Laporte told City’s website.

“We have to stay focused and keep doing like we have the last few weeks. We’ve done a great job, now we focus on the next one.

“We have to work a little bit more on other things but this is the way we have to play.

“Sometimes you win when you don’t deserve it and we got a point when we maybe deserved a little bit more.”

Spain international Laporte was sent off the last time City failed to win in the league – a shock 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace almost three months ago.

On this occasion, the centre-back headed home a delightful De Bruyne free-kick with 25 minutes remaining to claim his third goal of the season.

It was the second time this season that City failed to beat Saints following a 0-0 draw in September, with Laporte pointing to the size of the St Mary’s Stadium pitch as a contributing factor.

“They have good players and the pitch is small, so for us it is a little bit more difficult,” continued the 27-year-old.

“The small pitch makes them arrive quicker to different positions, so not big spaces to play inside and outside, we struggled a little bit in the beginning.

“In the end we managed the game well and I think we could have scored more.

“We couldn’t win but we are happy because we have done a great job.”

Kyle Walker-Peters fired mid-table Southampton into a seventh-minute lead with his maiden Premier League goal, while Armando Broja had a strike disallowed for offside and also headed against a post.

Midfielder Oriol Romeu, who made his 200th Premier League appearance for Saints, says Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men are brimming with confidence.

“We feel strong now. We feel like we can compete against anyone,” the 30-year-old Spaniard told the club website.

“This team (City) was coming from an amazing run and I don’t think they played badly, they showed their best performance.

We feel strong now. We feel like we can compete against anyone

“They came with the best players and we managed to keep them a bit quiet. At the moment, we’re competing really well.

“We also know how demanding it is, especially this league. You cannot stop. You have to keep working hard and keep looking after yourself.”

Speaking about his milestone outing, the former Chelsea player said: “It’s a lot of games and something I never expected when I moved to Southampton, so I’m really pleased.

“Hopefully there’s more to come, I want to keep enjoying and keep being there for the team and look after myself.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Georgia Stanway at the double as Man City continue winning run

Georgia Stanway scored twice to help Manchester City maintain their momentum in the Women’s Super League with a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa. The England international’s double took her tally for the season to seven as Gareth Taylor’s side made it five wins in a row in all competitions.
WORLD
newschain

Manchester City run comes to an end with draw at Southampton

Manchester City were denied a 13th consecutive Premier League win as Southampton held on to claim a deserved point in a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s. Kyle Walker-Peters stunned the visitors when he finished off a well-worked move by curling home the opener for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men with just seven minutes on the clock.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Oriol Romeu
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
StyleCaster

Neymar’s Net Worth Proves He’s the World’s Most Expensive Soccer Player—Here’s His Salary

As one of the best soccer players in the world, it only makes sense that Neymar’s net worth reflects his status in the game. Today, the professional footballer’s salary puts him among the highest-paid athletes around the globe—but how much is Neymar worth, exactly? Neymar, whose full name is Neymar da Silva Santos Junior, was born on February 5, 1992, in Mogi das Cruzes, Brazil. His father, Neymar Santos Sr., is a former footballer himself who quickly became his son’s mentor after witnessing his budding potential for the sport. From a young age, Neymar Jr. was coached in soccer. At the...
FIFA
The Independent

Jesse Lingard’s loan move from Manchester United to Newcastle set to collapse

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing following an impasse in negotiations with Manchester United.The two clubs are understood to have failed to reach an agreement over a loan fee for Lingard, who is eager to secure a move away from Old Trafford this month.The 29-year-old's United contract is set to expire at the end of the season and he has seen his first-team opportunities limited under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Relegation-threatened Newcastle saw an initial bid for Lingard rejected last week and, despite talks continuing, have failed to settle on a fee with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Roy Hodgson looking forward to ‘massive challenge’ at Watford

Former England boss Roy Hodgson feels ready for the massive challenge of keeping Watford in the Premier League.Hodgson was announced as the club’s new manager on Tuesday evening following the departure of Claudio Ranieri after only 16 weeks in charge.The 74-year-old will be joined at Vicarage Road by assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets from 2002 until 2005.Hodgson becomes the Hornets’ 15th permanent manager in the last 10 years, and the third boss this season after Xisco Munoz was dismissed in October.Having left Crystal Palace at the end of last season after another campaign safely in the top flight,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#Championship Club Fulham
newschain

Tottenham turn focus to Dejan Kulusevski as transfer window frustration grows

Tottenham have turned their attention to Juventus forward Dejan Kulusevski in order to try and salvage their January transfer window. The PA news agency understands Spurs are trying to sign the 21-year-old Sweden international before Monday night’s deadline, possibly on loan with an obligation to buy, after missing out on Porto’s Luis Diaz and Wolves’ Adama Traore in the last 24 hours.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

West Brom snap up free agent Andy Carroll

West Brom have confirmed the signing of Andy Carroll on a free transfer until the end of the season. The 33-year-old striker, a free agent after his deal at Reading ended earlier this month, is eligible to play against Millwall on Saturday. Albion have moved for the former Liverpool and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
SOCCER
newschain

Peterborough sign Jeando Fuchs from Dundee United

Jeando Fuchs has joined Peterborough after Dundee United accepted an undisclosed fee for the Cameroon midfielder. The 24-year-old’s Tannadice contract was due to expire in the summer. Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that the transfer was a six-figure fee. Fuchs had claimed in the French media in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves complete permanent deal for Hwang Hee-chan from RB Leipzig

Wolves have turned Hwang Hee-chan’s loan from RB Leipzig into a permanent deal.Hwang moved to Molineux in the summer, with Wanderers having the option to buy the South Korea international.The Premier League club have activated that clause in the agreement and the 26-year-old will sign a deal until 2026 at the end of this season.“With every new signing you have to expect a period of settling in and adapting to their new environment, but straight away, Hee Chan has shown exactly what we expected of him as a player, but he’s also settled in quickly and made an impact,” Wolves’...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy